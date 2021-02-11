Advertising

Last chance for tickets: Ad Age Next Health & Wellness takes place today

The virtual event examines how the business of wellness continues to evolve
Published on February 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Small agency coalition unveils new internship program for aspiring Black creatives

Top row: Chris Paquette, Mansi Patel, Lella Rafferty, Sam Rogowaym, Doug Sweeny, Dara Treseder and Jeremy Tucker.
Bottom row: Heidi Arthur, Patricia Corsi, Esi Eggleston-Bracey, Claire Knebl, Nikki Neuburger, Gareth Nettleton and Andrea Palmer.

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Don't miss Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness, a virtual event exploring what trends the coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront for the $4.2 trillion health and wellness industry.

Among the topics being discussed on Feb. 11 are:
• Wellness and the digital consumer
• How a pivot re-energized Planet Fitness
• The continuing rise of self care
• Unilever's road to wellness
• Brands and the mental wellness journey
• The uphill climb of vaccine marketing
• The new doctor's office

Confirmed speakers include:
Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer, Planet Fitness
Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications, Peloton
Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer, One Medical
Kern Schireson, chairman and CEO, Known
Joe Root, co-founder and CEO, Permutive
Sam Rogoway, chief product and content officer, Headspace
Lella Rafferty, VP brand, Noom
Erin Petersen, editor-in-chief, Healthline.com
Mansi Patel, head of product, Capsule
Chris Paquette, founder and CEO, DeepIntent
Andrea Palmer, president, Publicis Health Media
Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, Lululemon
Gareth Nettleton, VP of marketing, Strava
Sam McFadden, head of U.S. enterprise marketing, Talkwalker
Claire Knebl, VP of brand, Ritual
Laurie Dewan, VP of consumer insights, Healthline Media
Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health
Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief operating officer and executive VP of beauty and personal care, Unilever North America
Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer, The Ad Council

Tickets to Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness are $75 and include 30-day access to on-demand video recordings of the sessions. Register here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Small agency coalition unveils new internship program for aspiring Black creatives

Small agency coalition unveils new internship program for aspiring Black creatives
How COVID-19 has changed marketing forever

How COVID-19 has changed marketing forever
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow
Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities

Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities
Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis

Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis
Opinion: Get ready for the great marketing reset of 2021

Opinion: Get ready for the great marketing reset of 2021
What does inclusion look like for the AAPI community?

What does inclusion look like for the AAPI community?