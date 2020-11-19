Miller Lite says goodbye to cringey office holiday parties in new campaign
Of all the changes COVID-19 brought into our lives, the most noteworthy for office-goers may be the requirement to work from home. Love it or hate it, many of us can agree on one silver lining: the end of office Christmas parties—a departure that’s celebrated by Miller Lite’s latest holiday campaign.
The “Farewell Work Holiday Parties” campaign, created by DDB’s Chicago and San Francisco offices, is a comedic eulogy for all of the most awkward parts of those get-togethers: posing for photos with your boss, having a bit too much to drink, falling asleep at your desk—all scored by an overly enthusiastic DJ.
Set to a slow-moving version of Andy Williams’ “Happy Holidays,” the bulk of the ad is staged as a still life of the party’s cringiest moments. There are likely few among us who are sad to see that pre-pandemic tradition go. (Unless, of course, you’re one of the unlucky few whose end-of-the-year office festivities have been moved to Zoom).
“Not having to make awkward small talk or being forced to take photobooth pictures with coworkers is a holiday gift in and of itself,” says Courtney Carter Dugan, director of activation for Miller Lite. The spot signs off by reminding viewers that less time spent in the office means more time to enjoy Miller Lite.
For those who have had their office holiday parties canceled and want to enjoy their “Miller Time,” the brand is giving away free six-packs via Twitter.
The campaign, which debuts today, will be supported across multiple channels including national TV, social and digital, and will round out Miller Lite’s wintertime marketing strategy that also includes a new lineup of “ugly” holiday knitwear and updated holiday packaging.
In addition to the video ad, “Farewell Work Holiday Parties” is also supported by an outdoor installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is comprised of the 15 hyper-realist sculptures that artist Alex Prager created for the campaign. (No, those aren’t real actors who are just good at holding still).
“Miller Lite and DDB trusted me to make 15 life sculptures with complete creative autonomy. It's one of those dream collaborations that comes along once every five years or so,” says Prager, whose works will be on display at the LACMA through the beginning of 2021.