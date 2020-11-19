Advertising

Miller Lite says goodbye to cringey office holiday parties in new campaign

The beer brand also commissioned a sculpture installation in L.A. to display the campaign's characters. (No, those aren't just very still actors)
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on November 19, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Office Hours: D&I data doesn't look good, and ad exec details return to the office
Credit: Miller Lite

Of all the changes COVID-19 brought into our lives, the most noteworthy for office-goers may be the requirement to work from home. Love it or hate it, many of us can agree on one silver lining: the end of office Christmas parties—a departure that’s celebrated by Miller Lite’s latest holiday campaign.

The “Farewell Work Holiday Parties” campaign, created by DDB’s Chicago and San Francisco offices, is a comedic eulogy for all of the most awkward parts of those get-togethers: posing for photos with your boss, having a bit too much to drink, falling asleep at your desk—all scored by an overly enthusiastic DJ.

Set to a slow-moving version of Andy Williams’ “Happy Holidays,” the bulk of the ad is staged as a still life of the party’s cringiest moments. There are likely few among us who are sad to see that pre-pandemic tradition go. (Unless, of course, you’re one of the unlucky few whose end-of-the-year office festivities have been moved to Zoom).

 

“Not having to make awkward small talk or being forced to take photobooth pictures with coworkers is a holiday gift in and of itself,” says Courtney Carter Dugan, director of activation for Miller Lite. The spot signs off by reminding viewers that less time spent in the office means more time to enjoy Miller Lite.

For those who have had their office holiday parties canceled and want to enjoy their “Miller Time,” the brand is giving away free six-packs via Twitter.

The campaign, which debuts today, will be supported across multiple channels including national TV, social and digital, and will round out Miller Lite’s wintertime marketing strategy that also includes a new lineup of “ugly” holiday knitwear and updated holiday packaging.

Related articles
What consumers really want to see in their holiday ads this year
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Miller High Life reconnects with Errol Morris to revive ‘High Life Man’ campaign
E.J. Schultz
Miller’s low-alcohol beer plugs ‘dry-ish’ January with ‘Succession’ actor Nicholas Braun
E.J. Schultz
Craft store Joann taps Phyllis of 'The Office' for holiday campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In addition to the video ad, “Farewell Work Holiday Parties” is also supported by an outdoor installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is comprised of the 15 hyper-realist sculptures that artist Alex Prager created for the campaign. (No, those aren’t real actors who are just good at holding still).

“Miller Lite and DDB trusted me to make 15 life sculptures with complete creative autonomy. It's one of those dream collaborations that comes along once every five years or so,” says Prager, whose works will be on display at the LACMA through the beginning of 2021.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Office Hours: D&I data doesn't look good, and ad exec details return to the office

Office Hours: D&I data doesn't look good, and ad exec details return to the office
Welcome back: VIA Agency’s CCO chronicles his first day back at the office

Welcome back: VIA Agency’s CCO chronicles his first day back at the office

Chicagoans urged to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

Chicagoans urged to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday
How do you plan for an uncertain future? Find out on Dec. 8

How do you plan for an uncertain future? Find out on Dec. 8
Screenvision, Mobcrush partner to create new ad blocker-proof inventory for esports

Screenvision, Mobcrush partner to create new ad blocker-proof inventory for esports
NBCUniversal expands shoppable content, adds retail partners

NBCUniversal expands shoppable content, adds retail partners
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Next Streaming is on Tuesday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Next Streaming is on Tuesday
At-home medical testing is booming

At-home medical testing is booming