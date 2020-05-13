Advertising

For NBCU, there's 'no perfect contingency plan' if NFL doesn't resume as planned: Ad Age TV Pivot

NBCU's ad sales co-presidents say they've planned for marketers to execute third-quarter options
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on May 13, 2020.

NBCUniversal's Mark Marshall and Laura Molen.

Credit: Ad Age illustration; composite images courtesy NBCUniversal

The National Football League released its fall schedule last week with plans for the season to kick off on Sept.10. But, if the season cannot go ahead as planned, for NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” “there is no perfect contingency plan,” Mark Marshall, co-president of advertising sales and partnerships, said on Wednesday during Ad Age’s two-day TV Pivot streamed event. 

But if things were to go that route, Marshall said the company would handle it in a similar way to how they did when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021.

“In the middle of the third quarter, we had the Olympics, so we worked with advertisers to see how they wanted to move that money,” Marshall said. The company sought to try to figure out where typical Olympic viewers might migrate instead, which Marshall said includes everything from the evening news to “The Voice.”

Some advertisers simply rolled over their Olympic ad buys to 2021, while others rescheduled their locked-in commitments for later this year, arranging the timing to align with periods such as the back-to-school shopping season. For the most part, the network was able to fill the 17-day gap caused by the postponement of The Games with programs including “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.”

Related articles
NBCU calls for ad industry to use the pandemic to fix what's broken
Jeanine Poggi
Andy Lack out, Mark Lazarus to oversee entertainment in NBCU shake-up
Jeanine Poggi
Head of Tokyo organizing committee sees Olympics canceled if virus isn’t under control
NBCU reveals full list of Peacock sponsors
Jeanine Poggi
NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands
Garett Sloane

Marshall said the NFL has been clear that there are different options and levels of flexibility, including starting the season later if need be. “Whether it’s a full stadium or half a stadium, hopefully everyone is watching [football] Sunday nights on NBC,” he said.

There is certainly a level of instability in the marketplace right now that’s causing marketers to walk back prior spending commitments.

“We’re in an uncertain time and everyone’s businesses are challenged in all sorts of ways,” Laura Molen, co-president of ad sales and partnerships, NBCU, said during the session. “We’re speaking to marketers, and there are some that need to take their inventory and give it back. But we plan for that every single year.” 

Molen said there are other brands that are looking to increase their spend and that she is “most encouraged by the scatter market.”

Direct-to-consumer brands, in particular, continue to provide an opportunity for TV networks to expand their advertising base.

“A lot of d-to-c brands are coming in because this is their moment,” she says. “You take some of these food delivery services … so many other products that people need to be reliant on right now at home that are traditional d-to-c companies are looking to premium content and advertising to build their brands at a time where everyone is watching.”

“There are d-to-c brands that are struggling, but the ones that are coming in are seeing great momentum,” Molen added.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Upfront ad spending to fall 33 percent this year, study finds

Upfront ad spending to fall 33 percent this year, study finds
The New York Times debuts coronavirus ‘Truth’ ad following record quarter for new subscriptions

The New York Times debuts coronavirus ‘Truth’ ad following record quarter for new subscriptions
How production companies are innovating to create ads during the pandemic

How production companies are innovating to create ads during the pandemic
D-to-c feminine products brand MyBoxShop recommends its tampons over spraying disinfectant in your vagina

D-to-c feminine products brand MyBoxShop recommends its tampons over spraying disinfectant in your vagina
Magna slashes 2020 ad forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

Magna slashes 2020 ad forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

AICP calls out brands for owing hundreds of millions in late payments amid coronavirus pandemic

AICP calls out brands for owing hundreds of millions in late payments amid coronavirus pandemic

Nike encourages people to 'play inside' to 'play for the world'

Nike encourages people to 'play inside' to 'play for the world'
Ad Council, top media companies, White House partner on coronavirus PSAs

Ad Council, top media companies, White House partner on coronavirus PSAs