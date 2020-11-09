Advertising

NBCUniversal expands shoppable content, adds retail partners

The network’s new ‘One Platform Commerce’ will be supported by PayPal’s payments infrastructure
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on November 09, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Next Streaming is on Tuesday
Credit: NBC Universal

NBCUniversal has revamped its retail commerce strategy, today launching its new One Platform Commerce in a partnership with PayPal that will bring shoppable content to consumers across the network’s channels.

Using PayPal’s payments infrastructure, One Platform Commerce will complement NBCU’s existing commerce initiatives, including ShoppableTV, NBCUniversal Checkout and Shop Telemundo. 

It will rely on a newly expanded network of more than 60 retail partners, such as bedding brand 10Grove, cookware maker Our Place, and high-end sneaker brand Koio. An overwhelming majority of brands featured in NBCU’s One Platform Commerce—94%, current insights suggest—have never advertised on television before, the company says.

“These retailers will now sit alongside all of our NBCUniversal brands,” Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative at NBCU, wrote in a blog post, noting that last month the company rolled out its One Platform Commerce in an early-stage trial with Shop Telemundo. “Now, we're scaling across the entire NBCUniversal One Platform with Bravo, E!, Syfy and more.”

Related articles
TV's most expensive shows for advertisers this season
Jeanine Poggi
Here’s a look at how TV advertising held up last quarter
Jeanine Poggi
NBC Universal snares first advertiser for Shoppable TV
Adrianne Pasquarelli
NBC’s Peacock streaming service reaches 15 million sign-ups

This year, the media giant has highlighted its checkout functionalities that allow customers to purchase items directly within a piece of content, rather than being redirected to a third-party retailer’s website.

With Halloween over and the Christmastime shopping season underway, NBCU has been conscious of tailoring its retail offerings to consumers’ holiday demands, unveiling gift guides via NBC Sports, Bravo, E! and more. 

During the 2020 holiday season, which Feldman says will be “unforgettable” this year, ShoppableTV segments will run concurrently on many of NBCU’s Hispanic-centric and Spanish-language programs, including LatinX Now, Un Nuevo Dia and En Casa con Telemundo.

“Across linear, digital, social, branded  and editorial content in both English and Spanish, audiences can shop more stories than ever before, all with PayPal's trusted payment solutions—and all just in time for the holiday season,” Feldman added.

Since the pandemic started earlier this year, PayPal has seen an 85% increase in purchases of beauty and personal care items, and a 32% increase in other categories like clothing, shoes and jewelry in the U.S., according to statistics from January versus April 2020.

“As we approach a holiday season unlike any other, we expect the shift to digital commerce to continue to grow,” PayPal’s VP of Consumer Marketing Jill Cress said.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Next Streaming is on Tuesday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Next Streaming is on Tuesday
At-home medical testing is booming

At-home medical testing is booming
Rite Aid embraces holistic medicine in first-ever brand shift

Rite Aid embraces holistic medicine in first-ever brand shift
Office Hours: The future of commuting, from faking it to luxury

Office Hours: The future of commuting, from faking it to luxury
As Domino's parts ways with CPB, a look back at their 13 years of innovative ideas

As Domino's parts ways with CPB, a look back at their 13 years of innovative ideas
What’s next for streaming? Find out on Nov. 10

What’s next for streaming? Find out on Nov. 10
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on multicultural marketing
Behind the shockingly respectful ads that put a refreshing spin on politics

Behind the shockingly respectful ads that put a refreshing spin on politics