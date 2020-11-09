NBCUniversal expands shoppable content, adds retail partners
NBCUniversal has revamped its retail commerce strategy, today launching its new One Platform Commerce in a partnership with PayPal that will bring shoppable content to consumers across the network’s channels.
Using PayPal’s payments infrastructure, One Platform Commerce will complement NBCU’s existing commerce initiatives, including ShoppableTV, NBCUniversal Checkout and Shop Telemundo.
It will rely on a newly expanded network of more than 60 retail partners, such as bedding brand 10Grove, cookware maker Our Place, and high-end sneaker brand Koio. An overwhelming majority of brands featured in NBCU’s One Platform Commerce—94%, current insights suggest—have never advertised on television before, the company says.
“These retailers will now sit alongside all of our NBCUniversal brands,” Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative at NBCU, wrote in a blog post, noting that last month the company rolled out its One Platform Commerce in an early-stage trial with Shop Telemundo. “Now, we're scaling across the entire NBCUniversal One Platform with Bravo, E!, Syfy and more.”
This year, the media giant has highlighted its checkout functionalities that allow customers to purchase items directly within a piece of content, rather than being redirected to a third-party retailer’s website.
With Halloween over and the Christmastime shopping season underway, NBCU has been conscious of tailoring its retail offerings to consumers’ holiday demands, unveiling gift guides via NBC Sports, Bravo, E! and more.
During the 2020 holiday season, which Feldman says will be “unforgettable” this year, ShoppableTV segments will run concurrently on many of NBCU’s Hispanic-centric and Spanish-language programs, including LatinX Now, Un Nuevo Dia and En Casa con Telemundo.
“Across linear, digital, social, branded and editorial content in both English and Spanish, audiences can shop more stories than ever before, all with PayPal's trusted payment solutions—and all just in time for the holiday season,” Feldman added.
Since the pandemic started earlier this year, PayPal has seen an 85% increase in purchases of beauty and personal care items, and a 32% increase in other categories like clothing, shoes and jewelry in the U.S., according to statistics from January versus April 2020.
“As we approach a holiday season unlike any other, we expect the shift to digital commerce to continue to grow,” PayPal’s VP of Consumer Marketing Jill Cress said.