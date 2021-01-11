Agencies

Facebook names new Creative Shop leader from R/GA, Nicky Bell

Social network fills position for team that works on ad campaigns with major brands
By Garett Sloane. Published on January 11, 2021.
Nicky Bell is Facebook's new Creative Show leader.

Credit: Facebook

Facebook has a new leader at its in-house department that works with brands and agencies on ad campaigns for the social network. On Monday, Facebook announced that Nicky Bell would step into the role of VP of Creative Shop.

Bell is a veteran in advertising, most recently at R/GA, and before that at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand. Bell is filling the Creative Shop position left open by Rapha Vasconcellos, who moved to Netflix late last year.

Facebook said that Bell will help brands find ways to market on all its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and VR headset Oculus. “Nicky is a proven leader in the industry, with a strong track record of building and growing strategic partnerships and trusted relationships with clients,” Facebook said in its announcement.

"Nicky Bell is a brand builder who has spent her career pushing the boundaries of digital innovation,” said Carolyn Everson, VP of Facebook’s global business group, in the announcement.

Facebook’s Creative Shop brings ideas to brands and agencies, working with them to execute big activations online. Bell will be responsible for 39 offices around the world and report to directly to Everson.

