Agency news you need to know this week

Clean Creatives unveils F-List Awards 2024
Environmental activist group Clean Creatives is back with the second edition of its F-List Awards, an initiative that trolls agencies for their work on behalf of fossil fuel clients.
Ogilvy nabbed the facetious “Richard W. Edelman Lifetime Achievement Award for Achieving Shortened Lifetimes” for supporting clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron. Havas CEO and Chairman Yannick Bolloré won the CEO award for “contaminated executive operations” for accepting the lucrative Shell media account in September.
Meanwhile, EssenceMediacom was awarded the “How Do You Do Fellow Kids” award for “Excellence in Digital Cringe” after helping Shell create its own island in Fortnite.