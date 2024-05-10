Agency news you need to know this week

Havas and Ogilvy declined to comment. EssenceMediacom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Edelman won in the “Biggest COP-Out” category for working with state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. “We strongly disagree with this characterization of our work. We are committed to helping our clients accelerate their climate journeys, including those in the energy sector,” an Edelman spokesperson said in a statement.

“At this critical time, negative provocations about the important work that businesses and organizations that we work with are doing to tackle the climate crisis, are unconstructive,” the spokesperson added.

Clean Creatives chose each winner based on the last year of research for its F-List report, “picking campaigns and agencies that our team believes exemplify the key trends in fossil fuel campaigns,” said Duncan Meisel, executive director, in a statement. “As with any award, it’s a judgment call, but we’re confident we captured the essence of fossil fuel advertising today,” added Meisel.

Hogarth hires from Dentsu

Hogarth, a WPP creative production company, has hired Lani Carstens as global client managing director. Reporting to Global Chief Client Officer Monica Taylor, Carstens will oversee key client portfolios including Unilever, TJX and Deliveroo. It wasn’t clear at press time whether this is a new role at Hogarth.