Agency news you need to know this week

Happy Friday, and welcome back to Agency Brief. This week, we’ve got the exclusive on Wolfgang’s new president, and we’re highlighting two big moves at WPP. Want to be included in a future edition? Reach out to [email protected] and [email protected] for consideration.



A quick note: This column is taking a holiday break next week and will return in December. Sign up for Ad Age news alerts and visit adage.com for all of the latest news. Gobble, gobble, now let’s get to it.

Former Cashmere exec lands new role

Sandy Song, the former chief client officer at Cashmere, has joined Wolfgang as president. She replaces Seema Miller, who now serves as chief strategy officer at Stagwell Constellation.

Song left Cashmere, where she managed clients including Google, Taco Bell and Disney, in 2023. Her departure was unrelated to a recent leadership exodus at the shop, which merged with S4 Capital’s Monks in 2021. Song had been consulting in between roles.

Also: A majority of Cashmere’s leadership step down suddenly

The appointment comes amid “strong momentum” at Wolfgang, according to a statement from the agency, which recently added Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila to its client roster. Song will be responsible for managing growth, as well as operations.