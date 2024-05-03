Agency news you need to know this week

Stagwell invests further in public relations

Stagwell has acquired Montreal-based Luxine Relations Publiques, a full-service PR and influencer marketing agency that has worked with clients including Nespresso, Bugatti and Etsy, according to its website. Luxine will be folded into another Canadian Stagwell agency, Veritas Communications, and rebranded as LuxineVeritas.

Terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is designed to address increasing client demand and opportunities in Quebec, which have “far surpassed” Veritas’ existing footprint, according to a Stagwell statement. LuxineVeritas will have 10 staffers in Montreal. There are no layoffs as a result of the deal, according to a Stagwell spokeswoman.

“Nurturing Quebec-based clients and delivering our personalized approach to media will continue to be a priority as we enter this next chapter,” Luxine founder Caroline Dubé said in a statement. Dubé will become senior VP and head of LuxineVeritas.