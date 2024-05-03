Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Acquisitions heat up, Burrell Communications Group reveals first executive leadership team and Influential plants its flag in EMEA
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 03, 2024.
Agency news you need to know this week

(L-r.): Luxine Founder Caroline Dubé and Krista Webster, CEO of Veritas Communications and Meat & Produce.

Credit: Stagwell

Stagwell invests further in public relations

Stagwell has acquired Montreal-based Luxine Relations Publiques, a full-service PR and influencer marketing agency that has worked with clients including Nespresso, Bugatti and Etsy, according to its website. Luxine will be folded into another Canadian Stagwell agency, Veritas Communications, and rebranded as LuxineVeritas.

Terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is designed to address increasing client demand and opportunities in Quebec, which have “far surpassed” Veritas’ existing footprint, according to a Stagwell statement. LuxineVeritas will have 10 staffers in Montreal. There are no layoffs as a result of the deal, according to a Stagwell spokeswoman. 

“Nurturing Quebec-based clients and delivering our personalized approach to media will continue to be a priority as we enter this next chapter,” Luxine founder Caroline Dubé said in a statement. Dubé will become senior VP and head of LuxineVeritas.

Meanwhile, Stagwell reported a 2% increase in organic first-quarter net revenue on Wednesday. Stagwell is “on target” for 2024, CEO and Chairman Mark Penn said in a statement, with a return to growth and strong margin expansion led by double-digit growth in its performance media and data capability. 

“We see tailwinds of record new business, growth in advertising generally and a strengthened market position given growing industry accolades for our work,” Penn added.

Quad debuts new creative agency

Quad has launched Betty, a creative agency named after the late Betty Quadracci, co-founder of Quad. All former Quad Creative, Periscope and Content Studios leadership and staff are moving to Betty, including Cari Bucci-Hulings, who has assumed the role of president, and Mike Caguin, who is serving as chief creative officer. 

Quad’s brand design practice Favorite Child will sit underneath Betty and retain its name.

Betty will serve as creative agency of record for Cacique Foods and Raw Sugar Living, while Favorite Child will provide design and packaging support for Desert Creek Honey, Heckova! and Walgreens.

Burrell Communications Group announces executive team

Burrell Communications Group has unveiled its first executive leadership team. 

The agency created several new roles, bringing on Leslie Alexander as director of project management and Ailine Tan as senior VP of operations, while promoting Vicki Bolton to senior VP and head of account management, Stephen French to head of strategy and Donna Hodge to head of media services. Hodge, French and Bolton formerly held various senior VP roles at Burrell. Tan was previously the marketing and creative operations lead for Tufts University. Alexander was associate VP of client services for creative agency 19th & Park.

In addition, Burrell’s Mike Mitchell, chief financial officer; Tuwisha Rogers, VP and director of brand development; and Khari Streeter, chief creative officer, will also work alongside CEO Tara DeVeaux, who took on the role in October when Burrell was acquired.

(Front row, from l): Tuwisha Rogers, Tara DeVeaux, Ailine Tan and Vicki Bolton. (Back row): Donna Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Khari Streeter, Stephen French and Leslie Alexander.

Credit: Burrell Communications

BarkleyOKRP makes its first buy

BarkleyOKRP has bought digital performance marketing agency Adlucent from Advantage Solutions, marking the first acquisition the firm has made since Barkley and OKRP merged in March. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Adlucent is Google’s largest shopping ads agency in the U.S., according to press materials. The agency, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, also works with clients including Zappos, The Vitamin Shoppe, 1-800-Contacts, Rawlings and Global Industrial.

Ashwani Dhar, CEO of Adlucent, will now serve as chief performance officer and help integrate the agency’s 180 employees into BarkleyOKRP’s media practice.

Buying Adlucent “supports our strategic vision to scale integrated media capabilities, expand our technology offering and grow our media and data team to more than 250 experts,” BarkleyOKRP CEO Jeff King said in a statement.

Influential expands internationally

Influential, one of the U.S.’ largest influencer marketing agencies, has launched a division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The agency hired husband-and-wife duo Devin and Hannah Monds into the new roles as co-heads of EMEA to oversee the unit.

The Monds, based in Influential’s new London office, report to Chief Revenue Officer Chris Poydenis. Influential has seen a “notable increase” in requests for business operations globally over the past year, especially in EMEA, Poydenis said in a statement, adding that establishing a team in Europe is “phase one” of the agency’s global expansion plans. 

Devin Monds most recently served as commercial director of EMEA for Kerv Interactive, an AI-powered video technology company, while Hannah Monds was managing director of EMEA at Tagger, an influencer marketing platform.

Just briefly 

BBH USA has established two new executive roles to bolster its leadership. The agency hired Ben Muldrew as head of client services and Rikesh Mistry as strategy lead. Muldrew will also oversee the creative shop’s Samsung account and previously led the client services practice at WPP agency Landor. Mistry was group strategy director at Droga5.

London-based canned cocktail maker Moth Drinks hired independent advertising agency Walrus to help lead its expansion into the U.S. Walrus, which won the account without a competitive review, will debut its first campaign in May.

Fig appointed Damien Reid as partner and managing director. Reporting to Partner and CEO Judith Carr-Rodriguez, Reid will be responsible for managing client relationships and leading account teams at the independent creative agency. 

New York branding agency Beardwood&Co., which has worked with clients such as Sperry and Sabra, has named Sarah Williams and Ryan Lynch as co-CEOs and co-owners. They replace founder Julia Beardwood, who has transitioned into a chief growth officer role. 

Omnicom agency GSD&M has promoted John McAdorey to head of production. McAdorey succeeds Jack Epsteen, who has left the agency. In his former role as executive producer, McAdorey supported clients including Pizza Hut and Fruit of the Loom.

Ewan Larkin
Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin is an agency reporter at Ad Age.

