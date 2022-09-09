Agency news you need to know this week

Networking through NFTs
Plus Company, the private equity-backed marketing holding company that acquired Mekanism in June, launched a gamified NFT experience that acts as an employee networking tool for its 3,000 employees. PlusConnect NFT was created to celebrate the official launch of the company.
Each employee across its 25 agencies will receive an NFT that starts off as a simple 3D shape and evolves into a new structure and color with every connection made between two employees. Each connection an employee makes unlocks additional experiences and perks, such as gift cards, vacation days, exclusive events as well as chances for employees to meet in real life.