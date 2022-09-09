Agency news you need to know this week

“As we looked at what’s been happening around us through the pandemic, we recognized we’ve all endured a shared experience,” Tim Gerend, executive VP and chief distribution officer at Northwestern Mutual, said in a statement. The pandemic was "an experience that’s forced us to press pause on what we want and need, bringing about a collective awakening that’s motivating people to re-architect a better life both for themselves and their loved ones.”

The campaign, which includes a 2-minute video, TV commercials, digital and social media, launched during the 2022 NFL season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

The new campaign coincides with the appointment of Lynn Teo as Northwestern Mutual's new CMO. Prior to this, Teo served as the CMO for Thomson Reuters.

Back to School

TastyKake launched its first campaign from its new creative agency of record PPK, which was also recently named creative AOR for Wonder Bread, both of which are owned by Flowers Foods. TastyKake’s back-to-school campaign spans radio, digital and social media.