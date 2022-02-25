Publicis reaches out to employees in Ukraine

“Scaling businesses have a unique set of needs, which were validated both in our research and in the stories we hear from our customers,” Brad Minor, VP of brand for HubSpot said. “We were inspired by their trials and triumphs, and how they have carved out a better path to growth. Our first-ever global brand campaign celebrates those success stories while positioning HubSpot’s CRM as a trusted, powerful partner for them no matter where they are on their journeys.”

In the campaign, Hahn takes to the seas with her crew and is changing the ways of pirates: looting, setting fires to villages and pillaging. Now, with the help of HubSpot, the life of pirates can expand past those pirate-esque themes and keep the whole fleet on the same page, the ad says. In the 60-second spot, Hahn walks around the ship while pirates use the CRM platform to do business using laptops and even making Zoom calls.

The global campaign just rolled out in key markets including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Germany, France and Japan. On top of the ad running across social media, it will be found in digital displays in places such as Boston's Logan International Airport and Chicago's O’Hare, along with ferry and bus wraps in New York City.

Media.Monks hires its first global chief diversity officer

Media.Monks named James Nicholas Kinney as its global chief diversity officer, a newly created position. Prior to the new role, Kinney was the chief DE&I officer at Ogilvy.

Kinney will help evolve the S4 Capital agency's workflows, recruit new talent and support career growth to foster a culture of inclusion. In his new position, he will lead the agency's environmental, social and governance strategy through DE&I and recruiting to build upon existing initiatives such as the parent company's four-year fellowship program which launched two years ago.

“Our vision is to break work and reinvent what it means to truly belong,” Kinney said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to serve more than 8,000 lives through living and working is what it is all about. The last several years have proven that the world is ready for a new model. A more meaningful way to work. This is what we will deliver.”

Since January 2020 Media.Monks has tripled its headcount to more than 8,300 employees, according to a statement by the agency. Part of that growth includes its merger with Los Angeles-based Cashmere in September 2021.

True Texan Whiskey

Pernod Ricard and Tombras worked together for TX Whiskey's first major campaign.