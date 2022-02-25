Publicis reaches out to employees in Ukraine

Publicis reaches out
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has global implications, and marketers and agencies with operations in the region are among the businesses grappling with how to safeguard their employees' health and welfare. One of them is Publicis Groupe, which has approximately 350 staffers in Ukraine.
Today, the holding company's CEO, Arthur Sadoun, sent an internal memo to employees explaining how it is attempting to assist and support its staff in the region. We reprint the memo below.
Bonjour,
As the situation in Ukraine intensifies, many of you around the world have expressed your deep concern for your teammates there and asked what is being done to help them in this incredibly difficult moment.
Over the past weeks the Groupe has been monitoring events very closely, putting the safety and wellbeing of our people and their families first through a number of concrete actions. These include emergency training, security alert systems, information hotlines and dedicated support teams, as well as financial assistance. We continue to reinforce those efforts and adapt to the unfolding events in Ukraine in real time, to bring our teams the aid and resources they need.
We are staying very close to the entire Publicis Ukraine community, and with their local and Groupe leaders I will chair a roundtable for all of them at the beginning of next week, to connect, give them the latest updates we have, and to take any questions or comments from them.
For those of you outside Ukraine who would like to show your support, a Marcel Community has been set up here and will be further updated in the hours and days ahead with more resources and information. Of course, if there is anything more you would like to ask about, don’t hesitate to get in touch with your managers and talent officers.
The courage and resilience our Ukrainian colleagues are showing is nothing short of extraordinary. I know I speak for all of us when I say we stand with them in this terrible moment and are keeping them in our hearts and in our thoughts.
Take good care of yourselves and each other.
Amitiés,
Arthur