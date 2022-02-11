Agency Brief

A UPS clothing line, Anomaly’s creative speed dating and more: Agency Brief

Also, VMLY&R promotes a Wendy’s creative director and a pro surfer surfs on a window
By Brian Bonilla and Keira Wingate. Published on February 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
NerdWallet hires Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency
20220211_Apparel_3x2.jpg
Credit: UPS

UPS doesn’t just deliver packages, it also delivers fashion.

UPS will be launching its first-ever limited-edition apparel and merchandise collection during New York Fashion Week this weekend. The Martin Agency designed the streetwear and is also responsible for making UPS the official logistics partner for the show.

The “Be Unstoppable Gear” features contemporary streetwear including t-shirts, jogger sets, caps, water bottles, wireless speakers, and backpacks. The collection will drop through a pop-up shop in the lobby of Spring Studios and all proceeds and additional grants will go to IN THE BLK, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting emerging Black fashion brands. 

Credit: UPS

UPS will also partner with the non-profit to present three up-and-coming Black designers at Fashion Week on Feb. 13. 

The collection is the latest extension of the brand’s Proudly Unstoppable initiative, which aims to provide visibility and support for minority-owned small businesses during the pandemic. UPS donated $580,000 in grants to Black-and diverse-owned businesses in 2021, “with even more to come this year,” UPS stated.

Speed dating with a twist 

Finding your perfect match in any relationship can be challenging, which is why Anomaly is hosting a speed dating event next week to connect single creatives with their copywriting or art directing match. The agency's virtual speed dating event on Feb. 15 will include music, candles and advertising singles looking for their creative soulmates.

The agency put together three videos, all ending with “no one loves you like a partner.” In the first, the two partners are seen dancing along together to the hold music of a client phone call in a conference room. The second shows them in the same Google doc laughing together over the concept of their next project. In the third, they can be seen staring at an art concept and comparing it to other brands before one says, “you’re such a good art director.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. and requires an RSVP to attend.

VMLY&R promotes a lead for its Wendy’s account

VMLY&R has promoted McKay Hathaway to executive creative director, leading its Wendy’s creative teams in the U.S. He will report to North American Chief Creative Officer John Godsey.

Prior to the promotion, Hathaway served as group creative director, spearheading Wendy's expansion across social, digital, and most notably, gaming. Under his leadership, the brand and agency landed a Cannes Grand Prix for “Keeping Fortnite Fresh” in 2019. He has also worked across other standout campaigns including “Feast of Legends,” “National Roast Day,” and “Super Wendy’s World” over the last four years.

Other agency news
Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff moves to head up U.S. office
Alexandra Jardine
Droga5 NY co-chief creative officer Felix Richter to depart for Mother London
Alexandra Jardine
KFC hires MullenLowe as its lead creative U.S. agency
Brian Bonilla

“McKay is the perfect example that you can be a great, breakthrough creative and a great human at the same time, which is what makes him such a brilliant creative leader,” Godsey said in a statement. “The work he leads for Wendy’s consistently makes others jealous across the industry and his relentless, never-settle attitude never ceases to amaze me. He’s an important part of pushing this great brand forward.”

Celebrating yourself this Valentine’s Day

TBWA Sydney’s Fabric has launched its newest campaign for Australian lingerie retailer Bras N Things.

Titled “I come first,” it is meant to challenge the outdated conventions that women should be modest, selfless and humble. Instead of being an object of desire this Valentine’s Day, the campaign is calling on women to jump on the self-care movement and celebrate the holiday for themselves. 

“We want to support and encourage women to embrace this new era of unabashed self-love, pride and self-promotion and what better time to do this than on Valentine’s Day,” said Natalie Chalmers, head of marketing at Bras N Things.

A 30-second video includes a narrator saying lines including “I’m not an object of desire, I am desire. I seek love from no one but myself” and ends with the tagline “I come first.”

Window surfing 

Don't try this home improvement trick unless you're a pro surfer. Window and door manufacturing company Pella teamed up with Jamie O’Brien to showcase how well its Impervia fiberglass windows hold up.

The campaign from San Francisco-based agency Eleven includes a video showing how the window is tested in extreme hot and cold conditions. It is then boxed up and sent off to pro surfer O’Brien so he can shred some gnarly waves on the actual window. 

O’Brien unpacks the window, declaring it “epic” before surfing with the Pella product as his board, managing to get up and land a trick or two. 

Mars retains Mediacom

Mars inc. has retained WPP's MediaCom as its global media agency across its Mars Wrigley, Mars Petcare and Mars Food segments following an internal review. The renewed partnership will run until the end of 2025, according to a statement from the brand. Mars plans to work with WPP’s Choreograph, GroupM, and Essence to “transform” its approach towards consumer engagement, data insight, digital marketing, and brand purpose.

The renewal is a continuation of wins for the holding company, which led the industry in new business revenue last year according to a report by consultant R3, in large part thanks to its massive Coca-Cola win.

Just briefly

Isobar has hired Andrew Kasprzycki as its president of North America. The agency, part of Dentsu, had not had anyone in the position for two years. Prior to taking on the new role, Kasprzycki held executive roles at DDB, Publicis Groupe and Starcom.

Horizon Media has named Mark Capps as its executive VP, managing partner of business solutions. Prior to taking on this newly created role, Capps worked at Merkle as senior VP, strategic accounts.

Aptera Motors, creators of the “world’s first solar electric vehicle" has named Dallas-based Aletheia Marketing & Media as its first agency of record following a non-competitive pitch.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NerdWallet hires Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency

NerdWallet hires Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency
Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review

Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review

Zola names Arts & Letters as its lead creative partner and Resorts World gets animated: Agency Brief

Zola names Arts & Letters as its lead creative partner and Resorts World gets animated: Agency Brief
UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

How to peel an orange and Dennis Rodman competes with a celebrity pug: Agency Brief

How to peel an orange and Dennis Rodman competes with a celebrity pug: Agency Brief
Reactions to the Stan Richards School of Advertising keeping its name: Agency Brief

Reactions to the Stan Richards School of Advertising keeping its name: Agency Brief
Watch the video that pokes fun at the ad industry's obsession with awards

Watch the video that pokes fun at the ad industry's obsession with awards
Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?

Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?