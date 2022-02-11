A UPS clothing line, Anomaly’s creative speed dating and more: Agency Brief

O’Brien unpacks the window, declaring it “epic” before surfing with the Pella product as his board, managing to get up and land a trick or two.
Mars retains Mediacom
Mars inc. has retained WPP's MediaCom as its global media agency across its Mars Wrigley, Mars Petcare and Mars Food segments following an internal review. The renewed partnership will run until the end of 2025, according to a statement from the brand. Mars plans to work with WPP’s Choreograph, GroupM, and Essence to “transform” its approach towards consumer engagement, data insight, digital marketing, and brand purpose.
The renewal is a continuation of wins for the holding company, which led the industry in new business revenue last year according to a report by consultant R3, in large part thanks to its massive Coca-Cola win.
Isobar has hired Andrew Kasprzycki as its president of North America. The agency, part of Dentsu, had not had anyone in the position for two years. Prior to taking on the new role, Kasprzycki held executive roles at DDB, Publicis Groupe and Starcom.
Horizon Media has named Mark Capps as its executive VP, managing partner of business solutions. Prior to taking on this newly created role, Capps worked at Merkle as senior VP, strategic accounts.
Aptera Motors, creators of the “world’s first solar electric vehicle" has named Dallas-based Aletheia Marketing & Media as its first agency of record following a non-competitive pitch.