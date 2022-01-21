Zola names Arts & Letters as its lead creative partner and Resorts World gets animated: Agency Brief

Zola gets hitched

Online wedding company Zola has named Arts & Letters its first lead creative agency following a client-led pitch.

The Richmond, Virginia-based agency will be tasked with developing and executing a full-scale brand repositioning and relaunch slated for the second half of 2022, according to a statement by the agency. The new brand positioning will be focused on promoting Zola as a “full wedding ecosystem” rather than just a registry, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

“We are honored and excited to be working with the team at Zola,” said Charles Hodges, Arts & Letters founder and executive creative director. “As a brand, they are innovative by nature, and experts at finding and exploring untapped or underserved corners of the ever-growing wedding market. We had an instant connection with them, a mutual challenger mindset, and a shared desire to unlock the boundless potential of the brand. We can’t wait to get started."

In the first nine months of 2021, Zola spent $6 million on U.S. measured media, which is up from $4.6 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 31% increase, according to Kantar.

In 2019, the brand made headlines when the Hallmark Channel stopped airing one of its commercials by Mekanism that featured a same-sex couple getting married. The channel reversed course after receiving public criticism from celebrities and politicians. Earlier this month Zola launched its first commercial of the year titled “Embrace the Possibilities.”

This is part of continued growth for the agency, which has doubled in size since 2019 to 180 employees and has added clients like Tito’s Vodka, CarLotz, and new assignments from Google, ESPN, and NBC News.

Feeling green

Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S., and creative agency Colossus worked together to create the “Feel good greens” campaign meant to inspire everyone to eat and feel their best.

Bowery has offered fresh, pesticide-free, non-GMO, leafy greens since 2015. The indoor farms are 100 times more productive than traditional agriculture and because it doesn’t have to worry about the weather, Bowery grows multiple varieties of leafy greens and herbs all year round.

The whimsical campaign is meant to raise awareness of the benefits of vertically farmed produce. The visuals are inspired by the illustrations of French artist Laurène Boglio, with whom the agency partnered to create original artwork for the campaign. It tackles many relatable topics today such as NFTs and meme culture.