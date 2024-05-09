5 tips for agencies on building your pipeline and winning pitches

Give marketers specific solutions

Marketers from the NFL, Crayola and Mastercard emphasized the importance of strong creativity and working with agencies that both challenge and surprise them. They also underscored that shops should truly understand their business and demonstrate how creative efforts tie into the company’s overarching strategy.

“What we’re looking for is not service providers. We’re looking for partners,” said Victoria Lozano, executive VP, marketing at Crayola. “We’re looking for people who are going to creatively help solve some of the key issues that we have.”

All of the marketers highlighted the importance of building trust with agency partners—a process sometimes made easier through consistent face-to-face interaction. To build a collaborative relationship, agencies should also drop the ego and focus less on selling themselves to clients, according to some of the marketers on stage.

Asked about what they would do if they had to start their own agencies, some marketers mentioned the growing need for integration, especially as it relates to influencer marketing, which has risen in significance as brands chase the coveted Gen Z demographic.

“A lot of our most creative and impactful work is not the two-minute ads we’re running on the Super Bowl. It’s [more so] some of the creator stuff we’re doing,” said NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis, pointing to the league’s recent collaboration with streamer Sketch, who announced a pick for the Houston Texans during the 2024 NFL Draft in April, as an example.