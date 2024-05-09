5 tips for agencies on building your pipeline and winning pitches

Executives went back and forth on producing spec work, which can be expensive and require lots of manpower, despite often never seeing the light of day. Some agencies have even claimed to have clients appropriate their initial concept work.
“When I learned about catch-and-kill stories, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what [clients are] doing to my work.’ As in, if I accept this $25,000, now I can’t even repurpose this idea without you feeling like it’s yours,” said Chaucer Barnes, CMO at Translation, referring to potential clients. “I never want to take another dime for spec work.”
A panel featuring new business chiefs ended with a call to consultants to kill the pitch and introduce agencies directly to clients. Lisa Colantuono, president at AAR Partners, said she is already speaking to a “very large marketing organization” about the process, but declined to name the group.
Focus on building existing business
Agency executives also discussed ways to expand organically. Laura Davis, co-chief client officer at Media.Monks, said she abides by a “land and expand” philosophy, and that the agency has implemented a KPI called “plus-one activity,” where it identifies room for growth, such as geographic expansion, with existing clients.
“Each of our group account directors is accountable for their particular portfolio,” said Davis. “I look after 500 clients. We’re not expecting every one of those 500 clients [to expand, but] we have an identified list of 41 clients that we believe have that level of growth potential. Each of those is expected to have at least one ‘plus-one activity.’”