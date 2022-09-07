AKQA names first president for North America

Aragones will oversee the WPP agency's seven U.S. offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Portland and Miami. In addition to Discord, she held marketing positions at photo and video editing app VSCO along with automaker Volkswagen, and was a longtime digital marketing executive at Nike. Her new role does not encompass AKQA Group's Grey, according to an agency spokeswoman.

In her new position, Aragones will be charged with executing some aggressive growth, as AKQA plans to double the number of people working at its U.S. "studios"—AKQA parlance for offices—over the next five years, according to a press release. The agency currently employs 1,250 across its U.S. offices and the agency said Aragones will closely coordinate with AKQA's international team spread over 24 markets in addition to defining the agency's U.S. strategy and building its client base.

The appointment, said the spokeswoman, will give the agency's founder and CEO Ajaz Ahmed "more time to focus on expanding all aspects of AKQA’s business globally, allowing Tesa to focus on North America."