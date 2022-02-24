Agency News

BBH USA promotes Amani Duncan to CEO

Duncan was tapped as president of the newly formed BBH USA just seven months ago
By Brian Bonilla. Published on February 24, 2022.
20220223_AmaniDuncan2_3X2.png
Credit: BBH USA

Amani Duncan has been named CEO of BBH USA, an elevation from her role as the agency's president, which she took on last year when BBH's New York and Los Angeles offices consolidated to create the bi-coastal shop.

Duncan's promotion makes her the first CEO at the agency, which was formed in July 2021. It also follows the October departure of BBH Global CEO Neil Munn, who left in a worldwide shakeup that included the formation of a new global board, which includes Duncan. 

Duncan joined in September 2020 as president of what was then BBH’s New York office. Shortly after solidifying BBH New York’s leadership team, which included appointing Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard and Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto, the trio in July 2021 was tasked with leading the newly formed BBH USA.

Since then, the Publicis Groupe agency has grown business significantly, going from two clients in late 2020 to 11 today. Last year, BBH brought on LinkedIn, Google, Google Shopping, Walmart, Mattel, Netflix, Lionsgate and Martell. At the same time, Duncan grew the agency’s headcount 77% and achieved 50% racial diversity across the shop, which is 64% female, according to a statement by BBH USA.

There are no immediate plans to hire someone for her previous president role, but it also isn’t completely out of the question. “I don't know what the future holds,” Duncan said. “I have grand ambitions for BBH. We're continuing to scale and hire. I like the fact that we punch above our weight. I like the size that we are because it does feel very close and familial, we're a big family, but as far as the leadership's team structure, the sky's the limit.”

The global board

Duncan, who now reports to Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano, says her appointment represents a “big sign of commitment to BBH USA” from the parent company, noting that BBH offices operate under a country model with separate P&Ls. “It is almost like you're in control of your manifest destiny,” Duncan said. “We're responsible for making our yearly revenue and hitting our KPIs versus a global remit where it all rolls up into one.”

A year of growth

Last year, BBH USA gained attention for critically acclaimed campaigns such as the “Glass Ceiling Breaker," which depicted Vice President Kamala Harris in a glass portrait in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The agency’s “Black-Owned Friday” Google campaign came back for a second year in 2021, as did  “A Doll Can Help Change the World” and the “The Future of Pink is Green” for Mattel's Barbie. Through its entertainment arm, the agency will also be bringing back its Samsung-inspired Hulu reality show for a second season and working on shows for Netflix.

“BBH is the shining gem of our creative portfolio; its heritage is famously rooted in creating better work,” Serrano said. “In the U.S., BBH is particularly special given its glorious intersection of innovation, diversity and cultural fire."

Filling roles

One of the goals for Duncan will be to hire talent on the east and west coasts. While she declined to comment on the agency’s current headcount, the shop had 110 employees total when it came together under its new name and is ”in full growth mode," Duncan said.

“We have a very strong culture," she said. "So when we're looking at potential talent, that cultural fit is probably the most important aspect that we look at in potential candidates."

One significant leader the agency will look to replace is Callard, who is leaving to join the brand strategy group within Blackstone led by ex-Droga exec Jonny Bauer. "They are big shoes to fill," Duncan said. "So we're going to take our time."

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

