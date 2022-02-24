BBH USA promotes Amani Duncan to CEO

Amani Duncan has been named CEO of BBH USA, an elevation from her role as the agency's president, which she took on last year when BBH's New York and Los Angeles offices consolidated to create the bi-coastal shop.

Duncan's promotion makes her the first CEO at the agency, which was formed in July 2021. It also follows the October departure of BBH Global CEO Neil Munn, who left in a worldwide shakeup that included the formation of a new global board, which includes Duncan.

Duncan joined in September 2020 as president of what was then BBH’s New York office. Shortly after solidifying BBH New York’s leadership team, which included appointing Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard and Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto, the trio in July 2021 was tasked with leading the newly formed BBH USA.

Since then, the Publicis Groupe agency has grown business significantly, going from two clients in late 2020 to 11 today. Last year, BBH brought on LinkedIn, Google, Google Shopping, Walmart, Mattel, Netflix, Lionsgate and Martell. At the same time, Duncan grew the agency’s headcount 77% and achieved 50% racial diversity across the shop, which is 64% female, according to a statement by BBH USA.

There are no immediate plans to hire someone for her previous president role, but it also isn’t completely out of the question. “I don't know what the future holds,” Duncan said. “I have grand ambitions for BBH. We're continuing to scale and hire. I like the fact that we punch above our weight. I like the size that we are because it does feel very close and familial, we're a big family, but as far as the leadership's team structure, the sky's the limit.”

The global board

Duncan, who now reports to Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano, says her appointment represents a “big sign of commitment to BBH USA” from the parent company, noting that BBH offices operate under a country model with separate P&Ls. “It is almost like you're in control of your manifest destiny,” Duncan said. “We're responsible for making our yearly revenue and hitting our KPIs versus a global remit where it all rolls up into one.”