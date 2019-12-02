Applegate sends creative account to Terri & Sandy
Applegate, the Hormel Foods-owned producer of natural and organic meats, has selected independent New York-based shop Terri & Sandy as its creative agency of record following a review.
The review kicked off in August and was led by the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based brand.
Under the partnership, Terri & Sandy is tasked with creating a new strategic communications platform and integrated national campaign for Applegate, both slated to be completed in early 2020. The work will span all "customer touchpoints, as well as internal communications," according to the companies.
Prior to the recent agency review, Applegate said it completed a year-long strategic brand identity assessment and the partnership with Terri & Sandy will be key in bringing its new identity to life.
Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of brand strategy and innovation, said the company sought an agency partner to come up with ideas that could "transform our business" and "Terri & Sandy absolutely nailed the brief, so much so that we're moving forward with the the very campaign they presented in the pitch." Glenn added, "We're passionate about this partnership and eager to get the work out in [the first quarter]."
"In the midst of a very heated category filled with extreme voices, we love that Applegate has [a] strong and meaningful point of view," added Sandy Greenberg, founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy. "It's not only a great brand, but on a human level, their values align closely with ours—it's a perfect match."
The partnership reunites Applegate President John Ghingo with Greenberg and Terri Meyer, agency founder and co-CEO. Ghingo is a former longtime senior marketing executive for Oreo—a client of Terri & Sandy's—among other Mondelez brands. He left Mondelez in 2016 to spend a year as the president of plant-based food and beverage at WhiteWave Foods, which is owned by Danone. Ghingo joined Applegate last year.
Applegate, founded in 1987, had previously worked with several different creative agencies in various capacities. The company, which produces natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products—including the "Cleaner Wiener" hot dogs—was bought by Hormel in 2015 for $775 million.
In past creative, Applegate used a muscle-bound, needle-injecting character to depict rival brands, taking a shot at competitors who raise animals using growth hormones. (Applegate says its animals are raised without antibiotics or hormones and are grass-fed.)
Applegate's media account continues to be handled by New York-based agency Swellshark.
According to COMvergence estimates, Applegate spent $667,000 on measured media in the U.S. in 2018.