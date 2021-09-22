Audi goes into creative agency review

Audi has put its U.S. creative account into agency review, putting a coveted luxury auto brand up for grabs.

The incumbent is Venables, Bell & Partners, which has held the account for 14 years.

“Audi has been proud to work with Venables, Bell & Partners as our U.S. creative agency of record since 2007. This RFP for our brand strategy and creative AOR is part of our process for reviewing external partners when an existing contract ends,” Audi said in a statement to Ad Age. “As we look to the future, keeping in mind our core values and commitment to electrification, this is a natural time for us to evaluate how best to tell the Audi brand story in the U.S., with the support of our agency partners and teams.”