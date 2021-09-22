Agency News

Audi goes into creative agency review

Venables, Bell & Partners is the incumbent for the luxury auto brand
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer
20210922_audiReview_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

Audi has put its U.S. creative account into agency review, putting a coveted luxury auto brand up for grabs.

The incumbent is Venables, Bell & Partners, which has held the account for 14 years.

“Audi has been proud to work with Venables, Bell & Partners as our U.S. creative agency of record since 2007. This RFP for our brand strategy and creative AOR is part of our process for reviewing external partners when an existing contract ends,” Audi said in a statement to Ad Age. “As we look to the future, keeping in mind our core values and commitment to electrification, this is a natural time for us to evaluate how best to tell the Audi brand story in the U.S., with the support of our agency partners and teams.”

More from Ad Age
Omnicom wins global Mercedes-Benz account
E.J. Schultz

The review comes 10 months after Audi of America hired Tara Rush as its chief marketing officer. She was elevated from her previous role as chief communications officer.

An Audi representative confirmed Venables would participate in the review. The brand is not using a search consultant.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, is making a huge bet on electric vehicles, with plans to phase out internal combustion engines and sell nothing but EVs by 2030. The electric vehicle push has gotten significant attention in the brand’s U.S. marketing in recent years, including Super Bowl ads in 2019 and 2020. The brand sat out this year’s Super Bowl.

While Audi had traditionally used Venables for its Super Bowl ads, the 2020 spot was handled by 72andSunny Amsterdam, which Audi hired in 2019 for global work that included a project aimed at redefining Audi’s “Vorsprung durch Technik​” marketing slogan, which  translates to “progress through technology.” 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer

FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer
Procter & Gamble 'retiree' Pete Carter launches agency-matching consultancy

Procter & Gamble 'retiree' Pete Carter launches agency-matching consultancy
Why the creative agency model is floundering

Why the creative agency model is floundering
DDB New York hires Mat Bisher as its new chief creative officer

DDB New York hires Mat Bisher as its new chief creative officer
TD Bank hires Ogilvy and David as lead creative North America agencies

TD Bank hires Ogilvy and David as lead creative North America agencies
Cruise, GM’s driverless car company, hires Pereira O’ Dell as agency

Cruise, GM’s driverless car company, hires Pereira O’ Dell as agency

VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO

VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO

WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere

WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere