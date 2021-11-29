Carat names Mike Law U.S. CEO amid shakeup

Dentsu’s Carat named Mike Law its new U.S. CEO, replacing Angela Steele, who is leaving the agency for a new role at Publicis Groupe.

Law, who currently serves as U.S. president of Amplifi, Dentsu’s media innovation and investment arm, will take the reins of Carat in January.

"If you think about media leaders today they really need to be ahead of the curve in understanding what the industry is facing—the disruption of video, disruption of measurement, future of how we work, way we think about attention and how we buy, even diversity, not only in how we show up, but where we show up. Mike has been a part of these conversations for a long time at Dentsu," said Doug Rozen, CEO, Dentsu Media Americas.

In the role, Law, who joined the company more than two decades ago, will be responsible for Carat’s strategic direction and growth in the U.S. He will continue to report to Rozen, as well as Fiona Lloyd, global client and brand president of Carat.

Law becomes CEO at a time of meaningful transformation in the media industry and said it is time for a "reset" of what the media marketplace looks like.

