Dropbox puts its media account in review

Dropbox is putting its media account under review after parting ways with Mediahub, which declined to defend the account according to a spokeswoman for the agency. Dropbox wasn’t immediately available for comment. Mediahub held the account since 2018.

“We’ve worked closely with Dropbox for the last four years with great success,” the agency said in a statement. “As their marketing goals have changed significantly, we’ve mutually agreed to part ways and are not participating in the review. We still have a great relationship and are helping them through this transition.”

The SaaS company’s advertising and promotional expenses have increased over the past few years. In 2021 the brand spent $108.6 million on advertising and promotion, up from $81.4 million in 2020 and $88.8 million in 2019, according to its 10-K filings at the end of last year.