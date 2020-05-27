Energizer consolidates global media account with UM
Energizer Holdings has consolidated its global media account with UM, part of IPG Mediabrands.
The St. Louis-based manufacturer of batteries had already awarded its North American media business to UM last year. WPP's Wavemaker had been handling media planning and buying for Energizer in a few global markets including Australia.
According to COMvergence estimates, Energizer spent $70 million in 2019 on global measured media, including $15 million in digital. The North American business alone is worth about $55 million to $60 million and Wavemaker controlled only about $12 million of the global account previously, according to one person close to the business.
The global account was consolidated with UM without a pitch and Wavemaker was not involved in any of the conversations leading up to the decision, said the person close to the business.
Wavemaker Global CEO Toby Jenner told Ad Age only that he was disappointed in the decision and said, "I wish them well."
Under its expanded global scope, UM will now take on all strategy, planning, buying, research and data and analytics media duties for Energizer’s entire portfolio of brands across batteries, lights and auto care.
“I am incredibly proud of the work we have done across North America and look forward to leveraging the transformational power of Better Science, Better Art and Better Outcomes to drive their business forward, globally,” UM Global CEO Eileen Kiernan said in a statement.
“After an exceptional year of innovation and partnership, we are excited to once again expand our relationship with UM,” Energizer Global Chief Marketing Officer Lori Shambro added. “We look forward to bringing UM’s unique mix of media planning and creative excellence to our global portfolio of brands as we continue our commitment to be the first brands seen, sought and sold in the categories in which we compete.”