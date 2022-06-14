Agency News

Free the Work and Goodby Silverstein partner on diverse directors residency

The nonprofit teamed with the agency on Residence, a program designed to increase exposure and gigs for diverse directors
By Keira Wingate. Published on June 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president
Credit: Residence

Free the Work, the industry nonprofit geared toward promoting diversity in commercial production, has teamed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners on Residence, an artist-in-residence program designed to open up real-world opportunities for diverse directors. 

The initiative arrives as the industry has tried to make good on commitments to diversity, including in the specific area of production. While recent years have seen more diverse talents step behind the camera, big-ticket events such as the Super Bowl show that the industry still has a long way to go, with such jobs still largely going to the expected A-List white male directors. 
 

Read more on production diversity in advertising

“The design of Residence was really meant to create and facilitate very meaningful collaboration between the agency and the makers to bring our stories to life,” said JP Patterson, director of film content and partnerships at GS&P and creator of Residence. “The real heart of it is bringing fresh perspectives to the work that we're creating earlier on in the process. That has a lot to do with diversity, creating economic opportunity for more filmmakers.”

The Residence program begins today and will give creative experience and training to a cohort of a dozen directors on the Free the Work platform every three to four months. Among those in the current lineup are Shaandiin Tome, winner of the best short documentary for “Long Line of Ladies” at the 2022 SXSW film festival, Shadae Lamar Smith, will.i.am’s former creative director; and Kadri Koop, the cinematographer for “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Residence will consist of 100 hours of participation from each cohort over the span of 15 weeks. During that time the directors will participate in guest lectures, agency workshops, makers meetups, director 1:1 meetings with program leaders. Members of the production and marketing community will be involved, including Invisible Collective, Whitehouse Post and Carbon VFX. Some weekly topics include signing with a production company, how to craft treatments for commercial projects, pitching and presentation techniques, bringing diversity to your crew and rate negotiations. 

The agency and Free the Work curated a list of 250 directors before finally narrowing it down to the first 12, all of which have a specific type of directing skill and specialty. The program will be led by Patterson and Sophie Zelon, who joins as Residence program manager. 
 

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Get your tickets for Chicago event held on July 26 and 27.
Click here
More agency news from Ad Age
Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession
Tony Hao
How Mother is redefining its business and pitch process around purpose
Alexandra Jardine
Trojan hires Via for its U.S. creative account
Brian Bonilla
Edelman and WPP among companies urging U.S. Senate for gun reform

Each director will be paid a stipend for their time in the program and will also be compensated for any time spent in collaboration with the agency working on projects, pitches and more. While it is fully remote, there will be in-person events such as the welcome cocktail party in Los Angeles on June 23 and the GS&P agency meet and greet in San Francisco. 

 Pamala Buzick Kim, executive director at Free the Work, said that the program is meant to “level the playing field,” adding that it will get “not necessarily new talent, but talent that is not as known, in the door.”

“The beauty of Residence is that now we have this deep bench,”  said Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer and partner at GS&P. “We have this collective of directors who are specialists in all kinds of things like animation, or comedy dialogue or documentarians and you can go deep on one specialty. For me, that's super exciting to have access to that for all of our creatives in house.”
 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Click here

Each director will get a Residence badge on their Free the Work profiles showing they’ve successfully completed the program. The goal is for each director to find new work through the meetups and connections made through the program.
 

Credit: Residence

This is the first official program GS&P and Free the Work are partnering on, but the two had also worked together in the past when the organization was originally called Free the Bid.

Free the Bid was founded in September 2016 by director Alma Har’el  (“Honey Boy”) to help ensure more representation for female directors. Initially, it had asked agencies and brands to pledge that they would bring women into the bidding process for directing their spots. It has since opened that up to other diverse talents and expanded into various other initiatives to bring diversity into other areas of production.

Directors are just the start. If the program is successful, GS&P and Free the Work would want to expand it to include more people in the filmmaker ecosystem, including composers, production designers and wardrobe stylists, Patterson said. 

“This is our first group coming through so we’re kind of building the plane as we’re flying it,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping that at the very least, these relationships will just continue as the first group comes and moves on and we’ll keep working with the ones who we had the most luck with."

Cannes Lions 2022

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president

WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president
Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election

Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election
Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession

Why GroupM is optimistic about the global ad market amid fears of an impending recession
How Mother is redefining its business and pitch process around purpose

How Mother is redefining its business and pitch process around purpose
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week

Trojan hires Via for its U.S. creative account

Trojan hires Via for its U.S. creative account
Edelman and WPP among companies urging U.S. Senate for gun reform

Edelman and WPP among companies urging U.S. Senate for gun reform
Five agencies are chasing Bud Light's U.S. creative account

Five agencies are chasing Bud Light's U.S. creative account