Free the Work and Goodby Silverstein partner on diverse directors residency

“The design of Residence was really meant to create and facilitate very meaningful collaboration between the agency and the makers to bring our stories to life,” said JP Patterson, director of film content and partnerships at GS&P and creator of Residence. “The real heart of it is bringing fresh perspectives to the work that we're creating earlier on in the process. That has a lot to do with diversity, creating economic opportunity for more filmmakers.”

The Residence program begins today and will give creative experience and training to a cohort of a dozen directors on the Free the Work platform every three to four months. Among those in the current lineup are Shaandiin Tome, winner of the best short documentary for “Long Line of Ladies” at the 2022 SXSW film festival, Shadae Lamar Smith, will.i.am’s former creative director; and Kadri Koop, the cinematographer for “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Residence will consist of 100 hours of participation from each cohort over the span of 15 weeks. During that time the directors will participate in guest lectures, agency workshops, makers meetups, director 1:1 meetings with program leaders. Members of the production and marketing community will be involved, including Invisible Collective, Whitehouse Post and Carbon VFX. Some weekly topics include signing with a production company, how to craft treatments for commercial projects, pitching and presentation techniques, bringing diversity to your crew and rate negotiations.

The agency and Free the Work curated a list of 250 directors before finally narrowing it down to the first 12, all of which have a specific type of directing skill and specialty. The program will be led by Patterson and Sophie Zelon, who joins as Residence program manager.

