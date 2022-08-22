Agency News

GM names Majority a diverse agency of record focused on EV adoption

By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 22, 2022.
Credit: General Motors

Majority has landed a spot on General Motors' creative roster as "agency of record for branded diversity marketing initiatives," in an effort to increase electric vehicle adoption among diverse audiences. The 18-month-old, Atlanta-based agency joins the automaker's other multicultural agencies, including Carol H. Williams Advertising, Spike DDB and Casanova. In a press release, GM referred to Majority as its "fourth diverse agency of record."

GM could not be reached for comment on how specifically duties would be divided among the four agencies. The purpose of the agencies is to “help increase EV adoption, amplify cultural moments and social injustice and elevate the GM brand,” according to a statement by the company. The automaker's other agencies include Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann/Commonwealth, Jack Morton and Dentsu's Carat.

“Majority shares our belief that this is a cultural inflection point, not just for EVs, but for multicultural marketing,” said Tarshena Armstrong, GM director of diversity marketing and development, in a statement. “It’s about authentic connection, community, and a commitment to drive cultural awareness through inclusive marketing practices that earn cultural capital for GM and our family of brands.”

Like all automakers, GM is pouring major money into EV development. The company has pledged to produce 1 million EVs annually in North America by the end of 2025. Recruiting more diverse buyers is consistent with GM’s marketing strategy to be perceived as an EV seller for the mass market, across all demographics and income levels.

“Today we are in the infant stages of a perception shift around EVs. But we need to make the category more inclusive,” said Brandon Butler, chief content officer of Majority, in the statement. “That means multicultural marketing can’t just be an exercise in consulting, versioning and micro-targeting. It must be a leading conduit to the popular culture that transcends our differences and connects us all.”

The automaker has been making commitments to investing in diverse-owned media since March 2021, when it was called out by leaders of Black-owned media companies, including Byron Allen and rapper and actor Ice Cube. In April 2021, GM announced it would be hosting an upfront for minority-owned media outlets and plans to allocate $50 million over 10 years to help support and scale diverse marketing companies.

Prior to that GM said it would be doubling its commitment for spending with Black-owned media to 2% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, with the goal of reaching 8% by 2025. In September of last year, GM’s GMC brand announced a three-year partnership with the Marcus Graham Project to foster diverse leadership in advertising, media and marketing.

This is a significant account for Majority which was founded in March 2021, with NBA legend Shaquille O' Neal as a co-founder, and has been stacking up notable work for brands such as OshKosh and the dating app BLK.

—E.J. Schultz contributed to this report

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

