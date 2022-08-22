GM names Majority a diverse agency of record focused on EV adoption

“Majority shares our belief that this is a cultural inflection point, not just for EVs, but for multicultural marketing,” said Tarshena Armstrong, GM director of diversity marketing and development, in a statement. “It’s about authentic connection, community, and a commitment to drive cultural awareness through inclusive marketing practices that earn cultural capital for GM and our family of brands.”

Like all automakers, GM is pouring major money into EV development. The company has pledged to produce 1 million EVs annually in North America by the end of 2025. Recruiting more diverse buyers is consistent with GM’s marketing strategy to be perceived as an EV seller for the mass market, across all demographics and income levels.

“Today we are in the infant stages of a perception shift around EVs. But we need to make the category more inclusive,” said Brandon Butler, chief content officer of Majority, in the statement. “That means multicultural marketing can’t just be an exercise in consulting, versioning and micro-targeting. It must be a leading conduit to the popular culture that transcends our differences and connects us all.”

The automaker has been making commitments to investing in diverse-owned media since March 2021, when it was called out by leaders of Black-owned media companies, including Byron Allen and rapper and actor Ice Cube. In April 2021, GM announced it would be hosting an upfront for minority-owned media outlets and plans to allocate $50 million over 10 years to help support and scale diverse marketing companies.