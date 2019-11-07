Goodby wins Truly Hard Seltzer and Sam Adams beer
Boston Beer Co. has awarded creative agency duties on Samuel Adams beer and Truly Hard Seltzer to Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Finalists in the review included Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann and the Martin Agency, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The win gives Goodby an entry into the hot-selling hard seltzer category, where Truly dominates along with No. 1-ranked White Claw, which is owned by Mark Anthony Brands. The Sam Adams win, meanwhile, marks the Omnicom Group-owned shop’s first beer account since 2014, the last year it handled Corona Light and Modelo.
In a statement about the win, GSP co-founder Jeff Goodby said: “These are two brands that are solidly in the middle of the conversation. They are so interestingly different from each other and enjoy enthusiastic followings that will be such fun to galvanize. We couldn’t be prouder and more excited about what happens next.”
The selection is the first big agency move under Lesya Lysyj, who was named Boston Beer’s chief marketing officer in March after stints at Welch's Foods, Weight Watchers and Heineken USA. About Goodby she stated: “The team has a strong track record of success and creativity, and we’re looking forward to working together to get the word out and grow our brands.”
Truly in August began running a campaign by Johannes Leonardo starring Keegan-Michael Key that positions the seltzer as a superior choice to older alcohol categories such as beer and wine. In one ad, Key dumps a light beer into a plant before cracking open a Truly. “Find a new use for your old drink,” he says. Johannes created the campaign on a project basis and did not participate in the review, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Sam Adams marketing has long featured its founder, Jim Koch, who remains a dominant force at the company.
The review was managed by Avidan Strategies.