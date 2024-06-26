Agency News

Introducing our Agency Review Tracker

Ad Age is keeping tabs on notable accounts in review with our new tracker, available only to All Access subscribers
Published on June 26, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record

In a move to track those big dollars in play, Ad Age is keeping tabs on notable accounts in review with our newly launched Agency Review Tracker, exclusive to All Access subscribers.

Credit: Getty Images

While the marketing industry has increasingly moved to a project work model for ad agencies, there is still nothing that beats an agency-of-record win as a reliable source of revenue. In a move to track those big dollars in play, Ad Age is keeping tabs on notable accounts in review with our newly launched Agency Review Tracker, exclusive to All Access subscribers. From the incumbents to the consultants leading the reviews, we’ll keep you updated with everything you need to know about the latest account reviews.

Agency Review Tracker

Keep up with all of the latest account reviews
Click here

To celebrate the launch of the new Agency Reviews Tracker, we’re offering a 50% discount on All Access subscriptions. This is a limited-time opportunity to upgrade your subscription at half the cost and gain access to our most sought-after resources, including the Tracker, our recently launched Agency Report and much more. 

 

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record

Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record
Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more

Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more
Goodby Silverstein & Partners launches design practice

Goodby Silverstein & Partners launches design practice
McDonald’s exec named US CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker

McDonald’s exec named US CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker
GM agency review fallout—winners, losers and what’s next

GM agency review fallout—winners, losers and what’s next
IPG explores sale of R/GA

IPG explores sale of R/GA

Advertising salary guide—inside the rise of hybrid creative technology jobs

Advertising salary guide—inside the rise of hybrid creative technology jobs
4-day workweeks at indie agencies—inside successes and challenges

4-day workweeks at indie agencies—inside successes and challenges