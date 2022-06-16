Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada

Mekanism has been acquired by Plus Company, a private equity-backed marketing holding company based in Quebec. Plus Company, which was founded last year and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, also named former Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple as chair of its board.

Mekanism, which has 200 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Seattle will maintain its name moving forward and currently has no plans to expand its footprint.

“Mekanism has found the perfect partner,” Jason Harris, co-founder and CEO of Mekanism, said in a statement. “Plus Company wants to lift up our culture, creativity and clients. The vision of bringing creativity and technology together lines up with our Soul & Science focus,” Harris said. “We are thrilled to join the talented group at Plus Company in the U.S. in this new interagency model made for the modern era of world-class marketing solutions."