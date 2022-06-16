Agency News

Mekanism acquired by Plus Company, an agency 'un network' based in Canada

Plus Company also named former Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple as its board chair
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 16, 2022.
Credit: Mekanism

Mekanism has been acquired by Plus Company, a private equity-backed marketing holding company based in Quebec. Plus Company, which was founded last year and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, also named former Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple as chair of its board.

Mekanism, which has 200 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Seattle will maintain its name moving forward and currently has no plans to expand its footprint.

“Mekanism has found the perfect partner,” Jason Harris, co-founder and CEO of Mekanism, said in a statement. “Plus Company wants to lift up our culture, creativity and clients. The vision of bringing creativity and technology together lines up with our Soul & Science focus,” Harris said. “We are thrilled to join the talented group at Plus Company in the U.S. in this new interagency model made for the modern era of world-class marketing solutions."

These moves are part of Plus Company's plans to enter the U.S. market, according to CEO Brett Marchand. Plus Company deems itself an agency “un network,” according to its website, and currently has more than 20 agencies under its umbrella. They include We Are Social and its sister agencies, Socialize, Hello, Kobe, and Metta; Fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing, Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media and Eleven.

“When we first launched Plus Company, we set our sights on fortifying our US scale and capability as our first priority, and today’s announcements are just the first steps in our ambitious plan to build on our momentum,” Marchand said.

Each of Mekanism’s four co-founders has agreed to stay with Plus Company for at least five years as they, along with an unspecified number of additional agency partners, become shareholders. according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mekanism was founded in 2003 and has worked with brands including Jose Cuervo and Quaker, and is also known for its work with Peloton. Mekanism reached $50 million in annual net revenue for fiscal year 2021 and maintained year-over-year organic revenue growth of about 10%, a spokesman said.

