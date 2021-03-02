Milk industry marketing group MilkPEP picks MDC’s Gale to lead marketing
The Milk Processor Education Program, a marketing and education group funded by U.S. milk companies, selected Gale to lead its marketing efforts following a full agency review.
MilkPEP, as it is known, promotes the overall dairy milk industry through messages including “Got Milk?” which it brought back in August in work from Interpublic Group of Cos.’ Weber Shandwick.
Now, MilkPEP has chosen MDC Partners’ creative media consultancy Gale as its new lead agency.
“I want to thank the incumbent agency for a partnership that lasted over 20 years,” Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP, said in a statement. “Today, with the accelerated speed at which we need to market, MilkPEP required tighter integration between strategy, creative, brand and media, which meant we set out to hire one organization that could deliver on each of these needs in a cohesive manner.”
The dairy milk group has been emphasizing the beverage as a go-to item for families with kids, especially during the pandemic. More meals are being eaten at home, which is where milk drinkers already consume most of their milk. And after the initial burst of stock-up trips led to rapid growth, the milk industry was eager to keep that momentum going with the “Got Milk?” messaging. And in January, MilkPEP linked up with General Mills to promote the iconic duo of cereal and milk.
Dairy milk faces rising competitive pressure from non-dairy alternatives such as oat milk from the likes of Oatly and Chobani. On Tuesday, Starbucks began offering Oatly at all of its U.S. shops.
“With data driving today’s marketing, we also needed a partner who was insights-driven at the core,” Rani added.
Gale promotes itself as a creative media consultancy that uses data-driven insights about people to create communications to reach specific audiences.
“Driving this strategy, we’ll work with MilkPEP to make marketing decisions that will drive the specific business results we want from these groups,” Gale CEO Brad Simms said in a statement.
Along with Gale, MilkPEP will work with MDC Partners agency Hunter on PR and The Mars Agency on shopper marketing.
IPG was said to have participated in the review. As well as Weber Shandwick, MilkPEP in recent years also worked with IPG’s Campbell Ewald.
"We are incredibly proud of the outstanding, iconic work we’ve done on behalf of the milk industry - a relationship that’s lasted for 26 years," Joy Farber Kolo, president of Weber Shandwick North America, said in a statement, adding that the agency was pleased to end on a high note, with more than 4 billion TikTok views for the reimagined "Got Milk?" campaign.
The “Got Milk?” message originated in California in 1993 in work for the California Milk Processor board created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners. The national group then licensed the phrase two years later.
