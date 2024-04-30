Brands like Minute Maid hire this company for quick campaign ideas from mystery experts

What if you could get an idea tightly tailored to your brief, delivered in one week for a fixed price, but you had no idea exactly who came up with the concept? That’s the business model two former agency executives, Eric Segal and Brett Banker, have created with their consultancy X&O.
X&O utilizes a network of freelance executives such as chief marketing officers, creative leads and strategy experts to work on client projects on an as-needed basis. For a fixed fee, X&O’s experts can answer a client brief through “sprints,” with ideas delivered as fast as in one week or in as long as eight weeks.
Most projects aren’t about executing ads but rather are focused on solving business problems and finding the big idea for a campaign, positioning or creative platform. Once the idea is sold, the client owns it and it is generally passed on to another agency to execute.
X&O makes it a point to not reveal who its employees are, instead citing generalized credentials when pitching or responding to a brief.