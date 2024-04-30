Brands like Minute Maid hire this company for quick campaign ideas from mystery experts

This new company model comes as more agencies continue to open and redefine their services to become more consulting-focused.

Banker was most recently a managing partner at Anomaly. Segal was the chief creative officer for Anomaly in New York, departing in 2020, a year before it was bought by Stagwell. Since then he has served as a fractional CCO at other agencies including McCann and Swift. The partners formed their agency out of frustration with what they called the traditional agency process of giving work away in pitches and trying to maintain long retainer relationships while chronically understaffed.

“At any given moment, Eric and I would get a question on a client and we would have maybe 10% of our capacity to put towards that problem, because we’re on five other clients and a new business pitch, and we’re running a department of 100-plus people,” Banker said, referencing his previous experience at other agencies.

Currently, X&O has a roster of 85 experts; 24% come from a diverse background, according to the agency. To ensure its freelancers can respond to briefs quickly and focus completely, the agency does not work with anyone who has a full-time position.

Read more about the industry’s gig economy

Most of its employees remain anonymous. However, in some cases when X&O has been assigned longer-term projects, depending on the situation, it has allowed certain clients to meet its freelancers.