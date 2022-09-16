OMG’s Hearts & Science names U.S CEO and chief operating officer

“Chris is a true platform thinker who brings a deep understanding of the macro factors reshaping business models today, and is adept at bringing together media, data and technology to counsel clients on modern marketing transformation,” Pardo said in a statement.

He added that Stanger's "real-world experience developing growth strategy, building distributed analytics approaches and hands-on-keyboard digital activation expertise will assure Hearts’ position as the marketing partner that helps brands turn today’s disruption into tomorrow’s disproportionate growth.”

Hearts & Science Executive Director for Client Solutions Dana Basile has also been elevated to chief operating officer of the agency.

No successors were named for Stanger's or Basile's prior roles.