Omnicom posts full-year 2021 organic growth of 10.2%

Fourth-quarter results

Omnicom fourth-quarter organic revenue increased across all regions, compared with the same period a year earlier. Organic growth came in at 7.8% for the U.S, 1.8% for other North America, 10.1% for the U.K., 12.7% for the rest of Europe, 7.8% for Asia Pacific, 7.3% for Latin America and 48.1% for the Middle East and Africa.

Organic growth in the final quarter increased across all of Omnicom’s fundamental disciplines: 7.4% for Advertising, 19.6% for Precision Marketing, 12.4% for Commerce and Brand Consulting, 56.7% for Experiential, 5.2% for Execution & Support, 4.4% for Public Relations and 4.5% for Healthcare.

“Our improved performance was underpinned by our Precision Marketing discipline, which is helping clients transform their business so they can engage directly with their consumers through digital platforms,” Wren said.

The company also benefited from the continuing rebound in the experiential business, Wren said, as more in-person events resumed in the fourth quarter.



“The in-person execution type of business events, we anticipate that they're going to be a little slower in the first quarter, and possibly even the first five months of the year because of the [omicron] variant,” Wren said. “And that kind of put markets back on its heels a bit. But we see it fully coming back by the second half of the year.”

Worldwide revenue rose 2.6% to $3.86 billion in the fourth quarter.

The world’s second-largest agency company reported fourth-quarter net income of $416.2 million. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.95.

The consensus forecast among analysts had been for fourth-quarter revenue of $3.67 billion and earnings per share of $1.71, according to investor site Seeking Alpha.