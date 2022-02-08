Omnicom posts full-year 2021 organic growth of 10.2%

Omnicom Group posted fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 9.5% as it worked through another year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This marked the holding company's third consecutive quarter of organic growth.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Omnicom reported full-year 2021 worldwide organic growth of 10.2%, a turnaround from the deep 11.1% organic decline the company reported for 2020.
Organic growth is a key financial measure that factors out acquisitions, divestitures and effects of exchange rates.
On a late afternoon earnings call, Chairman-CEO John Wren said Omnicom forecasts full-year 2022 organic growth of 5% to 6% while maintaining the same 15.4% operating margin that Omnicom delivered in 2021.
“Overall, I'm very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter and year and optimistic about our prospects heading into 2022,” Wren said on the call.