Publicis riffs on AI BS at Cannes, while also touting the tech’s potential

“We wanted to draw a line in the sand and give ourselves as an industry, including ourselves as a company, a bit of a reality check and say its time to cut the BS that’s out there,” Serrano said.

Publicis is trying to push the AI conversation closer toward data rather than the flashier creative content generation aspect. “Everyone’s playing in the same tiny image-generation sandbox and we seem to have forgotten the meaningful foundational element of AI," said Serrano. “It’s about the data.”

Serrano said that the BSbot is intended to entertain, and that Publicis’ real AI education will be done privately at Cannes. Throughout the festival Publicis will host more than 30 closed-door meetings with clients to present its new AI product tools and offerings that either haven’t been used yet or are currently being used by just a few clients.

Publicis has assembled teams that have built out AI applications this year based on verticals such as consumer packaged goods, pharma, automotive, financial services and luxury. From those teams, Publicis will present 15 applications, three from each vertical, during its closed-door sessions, Chief Solutions Architect Scott Hagedorn said.

Examples of applications include a CPG solution that combines consumer identity data with data around products that are available in local stores as well as digitally.

“You can see identity and inventory within the same data and for a packaged goods company that has been beholden to Amazon, optimizing around them or moving fast … all of a sudden, they can start making decisions on if a competitor is out of stock on the shelf, ‘How do I know who’s buying [within] the category?’ ‘When’s the last time they bought?’ ‘Who’s a loyal [customer]?’ ‘Who’s not?’” he said.

Last year’s festival was filled with conversations around AI, and while this year will likely be more of the same, Hagedorn said there are AI topics that aren’t getting as much coverage that he will be looking out for during the week.

“There are a lot of seismic things that are happening behind the scenes that people aren’t really even paying attention to, like Google changing its search model now to where its basically scraping pages and using Gen AI to create new content,” Hagedorn said. "There are a lot of publishers that are really concerned on what the downstream effect of that will be in terms of their ads business. A lot of clients should be thinking about ‘What does this mean if I [as a client] have a technical website—do I need to rethink my strategies there?’”

Publicis has been touting its AI capabilities in recent years, including at Cannes. During last year’s festival, it launched a campaign recalling that the holding company was once mocked for its investment in building its AI-powered talent management tool Marcel. At the beginning of this year, Publicis sent 100,000 personalized thank you videos made using AI to its employees, and soon after announced its plans to invest $326 million in AI over the next three years.