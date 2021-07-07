Publicis Media launches the Once & For All Coalition in pursuit of a more ‘equitable ad ecosystem’
In a bid to remove financial barriers and solve representation inequities in the advertising industry, Publicis Media has announced the creation of the Once & For All Coalition, a cross-section of marketing leaders tasked with creating a more equitable environment for minority suppliers and audiences.
Through what the Publicis Groupe-owned media firm calls a “cross-industry consortium” of agency executives, brand-side marketers and inventory suppliers, the coalition will focus on addressing three core missions: developing minority content and creators, pursuing sustainable infrastructure systems and fostering equitable investment in minority-owned and targeted media.
The coalition—which was launched with an inaugural meeting of more than 120 industry stakeholders—will be open to all Publicis Groupe clients and includes voices from at least two-dozen firms, including major industry groups such as the Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing.
“We have spent many years working toward more inclusive investment and supplier diversity, but in order to drive true change we need all industry players working together,” said Lisa Torres, president of Publicis’ Cultural Quotient, adding that the Once & For All Coalition’s long-term goal is to help address “population change and fast-rising majority.”
As a complement to the coalition’s development and continued expansion, Publicis Media has pledged to invest $25 million in diverse content creation in conjunction with its minority- and women-focused APX Content Ventures.
Publicis Media and its client partners will also establish a multiyear commitment to increase investments in diverse media as well as research, measurement and other relevant streams within the space.
“There is a critical challenge in effectively reaching, engaging, and winning the hearts and minds of a highly valuable consumer segment of color and unique identity. We believe this collaborative approach is what is needed to truly deliver collective results, not just today, but for many years to come,” says Talia Raviv, CEO of Publicis Media Exchange.
The coalition, which is set to meet quarterly with data scientists, academics and more in pursuit of its industry-specific goals, will provide a year-end update and progress report in the fourth quarter of this year.
To learn more about agencies, and about the issues, challenges and solutions facing small agencies, sign up for the Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards here.