Agency News

Publicis Media launches the Once & For All Coalition in pursuit of a more ‘equitable ad ecosystem’

The Publicis Groupe-owned company is uniting industry executives and minority suppliers to brainstorm long-term solutions to equitable representation in advertising
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on July 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How hands-on are Ryan Reynolds, Shaq and Michael B. Jordan at their agencies?
Credit: Publicis Groupe

In a bid to remove financial barriers and solve representation inequities in the advertising industry, Publicis Media has announced the creation of the Once & For All Coalition, a cross-section of marketing leaders tasked with creating a more equitable environment for minority suppliers and audiences.

Through what the Publicis Groupe-owned media firm calls a “cross-industry consortium” of agency executives, brand-side marketers and inventory suppliers, the coalition will focus on addressing three core missions: developing minority content and creators, pursuing sustainable infrastructure systems and fostering equitable investment in minority-owned and targeted media.

The coalition—which was launched with an inaugural meeting of more than 120 industry stakeholders—will be open to all Publicis Groupe clients and includes voices from at least two-dozen firms, including major industry groups such as the Association of National Advertisers’ Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing.

“We have spent many years working toward more inclusive investment and supplier diversity, but in order to drive true change we need all industry players working together,” said Lisa Torres, president of Publicis’ Cultural Quotient, adding that the Once & For All Coalition’s long-term goal is to help address “population change and fast-rising majority.”

More Ad Age News
How ad agencies are living up to diversity promises—and where they fall short
Jeanine Poggi
Publicis Groupe releases U.S. diversity data
Ethan Jakob Craft
Ad industry's newfound focus on minority-owned businesses must go beyond investment, experts say
Mike Juang
General Mills, L’Oreal, Target among brands committing at least 2% of ad dollars to Black-owned media companies
Jeanine Poggi

As a complement to the coalition’s development and continued expansion, Publicis Media has pledged to invest $25 million in diverse content creation in conjunction with its minority- and women-focused APX Content Ventures.

Publicis Media and its client partners will also establish a multiyear commitment to increase investments in diverse media as well as research, measurement and other relevant streams within the space.

“There is a critical challenge in effectively reaching, engaging, and winning the hearts and minds of a highly valuable consumer segment of color and unique identity. We believe this collaborative approach is what is needed to truly deliver collective results, not just today, but for many years to come,” says Talia Raviv, CEO of Publicis Media Exchange.

The coalition, which is set to meet quarterly with data scientists, academics and more in pursuit of its industry-specific goals, will provide a year-end update and progress report in the fourth quarter of this year.

To learn more about agencies, and about the issues, challenges and solutions facing small agencies, sign up for the Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How hands-on are Ryan Reynolds, Shaq and Michael B. Jordan at their agencies?

How hands-on are Ryan Reynolds, Shaq and Michael B. Jordan at their agencies?
Britt Nolan exits DDB as North American chief creative to head back to Leo Burnett

Britt Nolan exits DDB as North American chief creative to head back to Leo Burnett
How ad agencies are living up to diversity promises—and where they fall short

How ad agencies are living up to diversity promises—and where they fall short
IPG creates health care behemoth by aligning FCB and McCann units

IPG creates health care behemoth by aligning FCB and McCann units
Gut opens in Toronto with Tim Hortons as first client

Gut opens in Toronto with Tim Hortons as first client
Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus

Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus
Using chocolate to cope with Cannes FOMO: Agency Brief

Using chocolate to cope with Cannes FOMO: Agency Brief
TBWA\London CEO Sara Tate quits amid UK agency musical chairs

TBWA\London CEO Sara Tate quits amid UK agency musical chairs