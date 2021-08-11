Riding denim sales wave, Wrangler taps Yard NYC

As Americans tire of their stretchpants—despite marketing trying to convince them to do otherwise—denim brands are hoping to attract renewed interest. Heritage denim brand Wrangler is revising its creative strategy, with a new agency partner in pocket. Following a four-month review that concluded in February, Wrangler has appointed Yard NYC its strategic creative partner. A new campaign, designed to encourage consumers to return to more structured clothing, will debut next month ahead of the busy fall shopping season.
Wrangler is expanding globally and is increasing its investment in marketing, according to Holly Wheeler, VP of global brand marketing. The company used to work with Mother New York, an agency it tapped two years ago following its spin-off, along with sister brand Lee, from VF Corp. into its own entity called Kontoor Brands. But Wrangler wanted a new partner amid all of the pandemic-related emotional changes consumers are undergoing, Wheeler says.
“Given the environment globally with the pandemic the thought was that we needed an opportunity to revisit risk and using courage and what that looks like, and do it through a more inspirational and joyful lens,” says Wheeler. “Once you’ve acted on that courage, what’s the joy and the payoff and the reward?”