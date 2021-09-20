Why the creative agency model is floundering

The ad industry is finally beginning to dig out from 2020’s implosion, but pandemic recovery is a stutter-start affair. Last year, holding companies cut headcount by more than 22,000 globally, and U.S agency revenue across the board dropped 6.8%, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. Disciplines like health care and digital are on the mend, but media and experiential still languish.

The ways out and up, at least according to those with their hands on the purse strings, appear to be increased efficiencies, mergers, and doing more with less. And while that may placate shareholders, it does not bode well for the backbone of the industry—creative agencies. The pandemic has exacerbated trends that have pummeled agencies of late—in-housing by clients, the move away from agencies-of-record toward projects, the incursion of consultancies and the demand for client experience work among them—exposing the weaknesses of the creative agency.

“The whole approach of clients to the agencies that they're hiring is changing rapidly,” says Avi Dan, founder and CEO of marketing consultancy Avidan Strategies. “The traditional agencies will tell you, ‘Oh yeah, we can do social. We can do digital. We can do technology. In reality, it's nonsense. What they want to do is a TV commercial. That's how their model is built. That's how they make money. That's where their margins are.”

Mired in the model

But that's not where the demand is. Increasingly, clients are shifting spend away from TV or are looking for offerings like social strategy, e-commerce or search bundled in with the stock 30-second spots. Brand budgets have been squeezed by the pandemic downturn, too, so clients want deals and don’t want to pay for staff that don’t directly contribute to the creative product they’re looking for. Traditional agency models are often bogged down with overhead, talent costs and time-based compensation models, so much so that one holding company exec confessed that some of its shops barely break even.

In this landscape, the results will be brutal, Dan predicts. Agencies will “have to tear out the middle management level and shift the operation to a situation where more senior people handle the client businesses,” he says. “There's no question there's going to be consolidations at all levels and in all disciplines in the next two or three years. When the business is not growing, the only way to survive is getting rid of people.”

Some agencies are better positioned to ride out the changes in client needs. Small, independent or niche shops are more insulated because they are typically specialized, whether by location, audience or discipline. Briefs change less for a social media agency with a headcount of 20, or a multicultural agency known for working with Latinx influencers, for example, because they still attract the same type of clients looking for the solutions they provide.

Conversely, agencies—no matter their size or backing—that can’t or don’t differentiate themselves are setting themselves up to be swapped out for someone else, which partly explains the recent explosion in account reviews.

“If there's nothing unique and special about [a particular creative agency], then they're going to be forced to just compete for everything,” says Deacon Webster, owner and chief creative officer at Walrus, a New York City shop with about 30 employees. “There's no client that they'll say no to, and they're going to have to compete on price. You know you're in big trouble if you're competing on price in this business.”

Creating value

So what's the way forward? Some holding companies, like WPP, have gone the merger route, stitching together creative shops with others in the network that have complementary disciplines. MDC has done so less formally, creating "constellations" or groups within its network of shops to round out their collective capabilities. Independent Droga5 sold to Accenture Interactive and gained CEO-level access, along with the parent company's deeper pockets, highly skilled technicians and next-generation consumer experience expertise. Others, like S4 Capital, are using a cash-and-equity merger model to encourage innovation and cooperation through a single P&L.

Though pandemic-related job losses have been staggering, relatively few agencies actually shuttered for good. Instead, it has prompted holding companies to continue mergers. Sometimes it’s simply a cost savings, like when BBH merged its New York and Los Angeles offices. Other times it really does mean the death of a brand. J. Walter Thompson lives on in half a name only after WPP slipped it into Wunderman.

WPP merged the 103-year-old Grey brand with AKQA to form AKQA Group late last year, an effort to bring the digital chops of AKQA to a legacy creative shop. Grey still exists as a separate entity within the group, albeit working very closely with AKQA. “We find our connections through creative projects, pitches and clients. It wasn’t just slammed together without considerations to creativity or creative people or the creative output,” says John Patroulis, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey Group.

Patroulis thinks the handwringing over the future of creative agencies is overblown, as is the tendency to place the blame at the feet of clients. “It'd be like being a hamburger stand and making average to shitty hamburgers and wondering why people aren’t coming to you,” he says. “You’ve got to create the value and create the magnet. It's not on clients. It's really on the companies themselves and the agencies.”