Grey names new global CEO—behind the hiring

Why the agency tapped Laura Maness from Havas New York CEO
By Brian Bonilla. Published on July 19, 2022.
Credit: Grey

Grey has hired former Havas New York CEO Laura Maness as its new global CEO. Maness is taking over for Michael Houston, who held the role for five years and was named WPP’s first U.S. president in June. Maness becomes the agency's sixth CEO and will officially join the agency on Sept. 1.

Ajaz Ahmed, CEO of AKQA Group, which merged with Grey in 2020, said that Maness, who he describes as "entrepreneurial, dynamic and energetic," is the right leader for 105-year-old Grey because "she unites by building community—not hierarchy—inspiring with an enlightened leadership approach and proven track record.”

In an email, he added: "We must not spend so much time wallowing in nostalgia that we forget we can make history.  The world is in perpetual motion and innovation is the only way to outperform in a mature industry within a mature organization." Ahmed added: "Hierarchies tend to create stagnation in those with the job titles and intimidation in those who don’t. That’s why the priority must be building community, networks and ecosystems. We believe that it takes a village to raise a brand and that the agencies that are the best at collaboration are the agencies that change the game."

While there have been reports of strain between Grey and AKQA since the merger,  Ahmed said that it's been a positive move. "AKQA has maintained uninterrupted growth since it was founded. We know that a rising tide lifts all boats," he said in the email. "When AKQA and Grey joined forces in 2020, Grey started growing again. When Disney and Pixar united, they were smart enough to respect the uniqueness of each organization to build something even better, instead of a ridiculous hybrid like 'Disnar' or Pixney.'  AKQA and Grey have discovered methods to bring our people together, build our networks and ecosystem, and ensure collaboration while respecting uniqueness of capability and expertise. We will continue to expand our connection."

And Maness will help lead that collaboration. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation of Grey’s storytelling prowess and famously effective work by fuelling a culture of creativity, innovation, and continuous impact,” Maness said in a statement.

Maness’s appointment is the latest in a series of significant transitions in executive leadership for the agency. This week, WPP hired Stacey Shelly as global client leader on the Procter & Gamble Co. account across Grey and the holding company broadly, replacing the recently retired Debby Reiner, who had decades-long ties to the giant marketer. Last week, Andre Gray, a former executive creative director at Grey New York, was named as the chief creative officer of Havas’s Annex88.

Earlier this month it was reported that Grey New York’s Chief Creative Officer Justine Armour and John Patroulis, Grey’s global creative chairman and president, creative business, were leaving the agency due to personal reasons. In May, Jonathan Lee was promoted to the global chief strategy role at Grey.

Under Maness' leadership, Havas New York saw a new focus on social impact, achieving B Corp status in 2021. Prior to her New York CEO role, Maness, who spent nine years with Havas, also served as the U.S. chief growth officer for Havas North America and managing director of Havas Chicago. Before that, Maness was head of growth for FCB in San Francisco.

“Laura believes in the power of what we do to make a difference in the world, and has an impressive track record of delivering growth for agencies, their people and their clients,” WPP CEO Mark Read said in a statement. “I’m delighted she’s joining AKQA Group as Global CEO of Grey. Grey is known for outstanding creativity that produces outstanding results, and I’m sure that reputation will only grow under Laura’s leadership.”

The news of Maness leaving Havas comes shortly after Donna Murphy was named as the new CEO of Havas Creative in addition to her role as CEO of Havas Health & You. Also at Havas New York, Lindsay Stein, chief social impact officer, is departing the agency. 

