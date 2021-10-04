This Wieden+Kennedy vet wants to help turn you into a ‘creative megamachine’

“I knew that there was something missing for this new generation of talent, I could just see they were struggling, not for a lack of talent or ambition, but they just didn’t seem as passionate and fulfilled by their jobs as perhaps previous generations,” Bagley said.

The program

The Creative Megamachine program will run for eight weeks, with two one-hour Zoom sessions each week. During the first session of each week, Bagley will present a lesson on a specific topic, such as finding your creative voice, thinking like an iconoclast, becoming an idea “megamachine” or mastering your craft.

The second session will be an open Q&A, during which creatives will be able to discuss the lesson or any issue that’s dogging them in their current jobs—though Bagley said he’ll discourage participants from sharing specific information about real-world projects to honor their clients’ confidentiality.

Bagley added that the program is not a replacement for ad school, but more of a support system for current professionals. “I won’t be giving assignments or real projects,” he said. “I'm going to provide a ton of different ways of thinking about great creative, and different methods that they can use immediately in their day job—concepting methods, all sorts of techniques, and also the mindset and the philosophy that you should approach work with if you want to make amazing work.”

The spots for the program are limited for now—just 14 seats, some of which will be available at a fee that Bagley is still determining. Others will be available to underrepresented talents for free via scholarship.

“This is my favorite thing to do, to mentor and teach creatives how to do amazing work,” Bagley said. The wisdom he’ll be imparting won’t be just his own, he added. It will also include the years of knowledge he gained from other W+K vets and alumni such as Susan Hoffman, Alberto Ponte, Ryan O’Rourke, Hal Curtis, Callen founder Craig Allen, Opinionated founder Mark Fitzloff and former partner Eric Baldwin, among others.

“The successful ones had a certain way of thinking about the work, certain creative processes, so this is my chance to distill for young talents 16 years of the secrets and techniques of the world’s best creatives,” he said. “I want to be the Obi-Wan Kenobi to their Luke Skywalker, although I cannot grow a good beard like Obi-Wan Kenobi.”