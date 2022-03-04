WPP discontinues its operations in Russia as other holding companies weigh options

WPP has decided to discontinue its operations in Russia following the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In an internal memo sent to all WPP staff, CEO Mark Read stated that continuing operations in Russia would be “inconsistent” with the company’s values. Read said in the memo that the discontinuation will carry on over the “next few weeks and months.” While WPP’s business in Russia only accounted for 0.6% of WPP’s net sales last year, it employs 1,400 employees there.

“Our Russian colleagues have been dedicated and valued members of the WPP family for a very long time and I deeply regret the impact this decision will have on them,” Read added. We will work with our people, clients and partners to consider all options, including transfer of ownership and divestment, and we will provide additional and enhanced financial support to anyone who loses their employment as a result of this decision. Local agency leaders are discussing next steps with their teams directly.”

WPP agencies with offices in Russia include GroupM, Wunderman Thompson, and VMLY&R.

The news comes a day after Consultancy giant Accenture announced that it would be discontinuing its business in Russia. Accenture currently employs nearly 2,300 staffers in the country, including those who are part of its marketing services division Accenture Interactive, and said it will be providing support to those employees.

Other holding companies

Other holding companies continue to monitor the Ukraine situation-Russia situation. Currently, Interpublic Group of Cos.’ operations in Russia account for a tenth of one percent of its revenue.

“Our Russia operations are abiding with all sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the broader international community," a spokesman for IPG said. “Our agencies in Russia involve approximately 200 employees, and we are assessing the most appropriate course of action that is both responsive to the gravity of the situation and also seeks to take into account the welfare of our colleagues. As indicated at the outset of this unprovoked war, our primary focus continues to be remaining in regular contact with our affiliate partners in Ukraine in order to determine the most effective ways for us to provide support to them, and the needs of all Ukrainians, during this crisis.”