Campaign Trail

Biden is getting a lot more TV/radio ad help from PACs than Trump

Meanwhile, personal drama on the digital front in the Trump campaign
By Simon Dumenco with data analysis by Kevin Brown. Published on October 02, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad

Pro-Biden PACs lately have outspent pro-Trump PACs.

Credit: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which has him quarantined—and thus sidelined from his planned Wisconsin rallies and other potential campaign stops that would have yielded plenty of free earned media—means that he may have to rely more than ever on advertising to get his message out. But at the moment, the Trump campaign is at a distinct disadvantage in that regard.

Regular readers of Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG—know that former Vice President Joe Biden started overtaking Trump in spending on TV and radio advertising in September. But it’s not just Team Biden that’s flush with cash and ad-happy. Pro-Biden PACs lately also have been outspending pro-Trump PACs when it comes to advance bookings of TV ads from Oct. 6 leading up to Election Day.

Democrat/pro-Biden PACs have $112.9 million of TV/radio ads cued up to run over that period, vs. $36.4 million by Republican/pro-Trump PACs. The top-spending pro-Biden PAC, Future Forward USA, has $70.5 million booked, while the top-spending pro-Trump PAC, America First Action, has $21.1 million.

Related articles
Presidential campaign update: Brace yourself for a $300 million fall TV and radio ad blitz
Simon Dumenco
North Carolina’s insane campaign ad windfall by the numbers
Simon Dumenco
While Trump was wrapping up the RNC, Biden was booking $38 million in TV ads—in one day
Simon Dumenco
Massive political spending to offset 2020 ad losses, Magna forecast suggests
Ethan Jakob Craft

All that spending, incidentally, doesn’t count digital spending; Ad Age Datacenter has been tracking campaign spending across Facebook and Google properties, as self-reported by those tech giants, but we learn about outlays only after campaigns run (unlike with TV and radio, where finite inventory necessitates advance purchases weeks or months in advance).

It’s worth noting that the Trump campaign’s digital strategy was thrown into disarray this week when digital lead Brad Parscale—demoted from overall Trump campaign chief in July—stepped down entirely on Wednesday evening. His resignation came three days after he was “detained and hospitalized following an altercation at his home in Fort Lauderdale,” as Fox News reported. “Police officers responded to Parscale’s home on Sunday after his wife called to report that he had barricaded himself inside with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself.”

In a statement, Parscale said he was leaving Team Trump “for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.”

Presidential campaign TV and radio spending
TV and radio spending for ads scheduled to run after Oct. 5, 2020. Dollars in millions.
Candidate/sponsor Booked to run after Oct. 5 Total spending to date
Democrats
Joe Biden $89.6 $483.0
Future Forward USA PAC 70.5 76.4
Independence USA PAC 17.8 22.2
Priorities USA Action 16.4 72.2
Future Forward USA Action 4.8 4.8
Priorities USA Action and AFT Solidarity* 1.3 1.9
All other 2.0 1,119.5
Total for Democrats $202.5 $1,779.9
Republicans
Donald Trump $85.2 $408.2
America First Action 21.1 70.9
Preserve America PAC 14.4 68.2
NRA Victory Fund 0.7 6.1
America First Policies 0.1 3.7
All other 0.0 66.0
Total for Republicans $121.6 $623.2
All other parties
Other $0.0 $2.2
Total $324.1 $2,405.3
Source: Kantar/CMAG. Spending for ads booked from Oct. 6 through Election Day as of Oct. 1, 2020. Booked spending excludes digital. Total spending to date includes all spending from primaries. It also includes digital spending from Jan. 1, 2019, through Sept. 21, 2020, for the candidates and some large PACs. Numbers rounded. *AFT is the American Federation of Teachers.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad

Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad
‘Vote. Him. Out.’: Watch Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger’s scathing anti-Trump ad

‘Vote. Him. Out.’: Watch Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger’s scathing anti-Trump ad
Watch the viral 10-second Biden campaign ad that Trump graciously made for him

Watch the viral 10-second Biden campaign ad that Trump graciously made for him
Presidential campaign update: Brace yourself for a $300 million fall TV and radio ad blitz

Presidential campaign update: Brace yourself for a $300 million fall TV and radio ad blitz
Facebook is basically in the tank for Trump, says Bloomberg Businessweek

Facebook is basically in the tank for Trump, says Bloomberg Businessweek
‘Un-American’: New Lincoln Project ad slams military-bashing Trump

‘Un-American’: New Lincoln Project ad slams military-bashing Trump
Facebook will block new political ads a week before Election Day

Facebook will block new political ads a week before Election Day
Trump turned a presidential pardon into a campaign ad—and it’s working

Trump turned a presidential pardon into a campaign ad—and it’s working