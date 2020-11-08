Campaign Trail

German newsweekly Der Spiegel reworks its ‘America First’ cover for the Biden era

Artist Edel Rodriguez checks in on Lady Liberty
By Simon Dumenco. Published on November 08, 2020.
See the front pages: How U.S. newspapers covered Joe Biden’s win
Credit: Der Spiegel

Back in February 2017, as Ad Age reported at the time, the venerable German magazine Der Spiegel—the largest newsweekly in Europe—released an illustrated cover showing a knife-wielding Donald Trump holding the Statue of Liberty’s head, which he’d just chopped off. The headline was “America First” and the message was clear: Trump, in the view of the magazine’s editors, was a danger to democracy.

Now the magazine is out with a new cover in the wake of the election of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. It shows Biden, responsibly masked to prevent the spread of COVID-19, un-beheading Lady Liberty—restoring democracy—under the headline “Make America great again.”

Both illos are by Edel Rodriguez—the same artist who did Time magazine’s famous “Meltdown” and “Total Meltdown” Trump covers.

Simon Dumenco
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age.

