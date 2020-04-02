Campaign Trail

Google will start allowing political ads that mention the coronavirus

Published on April 02, 2020.
Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Google will allow political ads that mention the coronavirus, reversing a policy that’s been in place since January, after some U.S. politicians complained it was stifling their campaigns during an election year.

The company initially blocked all ads related to the virus under its policy of not letting marketers capitalize on major unexpected events like epidemics and natural disasters. As the virus spread, Google started allowing health authorities to buy ads for public service announcements. Soon, political advertisers will be able to jump in, too, according to a memo sent to advertisers by Google’s head of industry, elections, Mark Beatty. More information will be provided “in the next few days,” he added.

In the U.S., politicians have criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis, and some political groups complained that Google’s ad ban prevented them from telling potential voters about this. The virus has also added more fuel to the debate over whether the U.S. should adopt a single-payer health care system, one of the central issues in the Democratic presidential primary. Google and its YouTube video service have become a big part of election strategies for many politicians. Axios previously reported on the memo.

“COVID-19 is becoming an important part of everyday conversation, including a relevant topic in political discourse,” a Google spokesperson said. “We’re planning to allow more advertisers to run ads related to COVID-19.”

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The anti-Trump ad that Trump basically made for the Priorities USA PAC gets a grim update

The anti-Trump ad that Trump basically made for the Priorities USA PAC gets a grim update
Trump really does not want you to see this ad. Or does he?

Trump really does not want you to see this ad. Or does he?
What's next for an election cycle rocked by the pandemic

What's next for an election cycle rocked by the pandemic
Mike Bloomberg is the Pets.com of politics

Mike Bloomberg is the Pets.com of politics

Google pulls down political ads as candidates keep pushing limits

Google pulls down political ads as candidates keep pushing limits
The media buyers behind the 2020 presidential race revealed

The media buyers behind the 2020 presidential race revealed
Kantar/CMAG ups its estimate for ad spending in the presidential race to $6.5 billion

Kantar/CMAG ups its estimate for ad spending in the presidential race to $6.5 billion
9 things you need to know about the presidential ad game

9 things you need to know about the presidential ad game