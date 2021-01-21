Campaign Trail

Time’s latest cover shows Biden in an Oval Office trashed by his predecessor

Tim O’Brien illustration metaphorically depicts the challenges facing the incoming president
By Simon Dumenco. Published on January 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video
Credit: Time

Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media.

Time magazine today released the cover of its Feb. 1-8 double issue showing President Joe Biden in an Oval Office that has been thoroughly trashed by its previous occupant. In the illustration by longtime Time contributor Tim O’Brien, piles of neglected files and paperwork are stacked everywhere, a discarded MAGA hat and a bullhorn rest on the floor, half-eaten French fries and ketchup spill over the edge of the Resolute desk, and a giant “T” is spray-painted on a curtain. President Biden is in the background, seemingly deep in thought as he stares out a window at the dawning day. The coverline reads “Day One.”

In the cover essay, “How President Biden Handles a Divided America Will Define His Legacy,” Time’s Charlotte Alter quotes something Biden said at his inauguration on Wednesday: “We’ve learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.” Alter then writes:

But only barely. Biden now leads a country divided between Americans who believe in facts and Americans who distrust them, between those who want a multiracial Republic and those who seek to invalidate nonwhite votes, between those with faith in democratic institutions and those who put faith only in Trump.

Keep reading here.

Related articles
Time’s latest cover depicts the White House as a terrifying coronavirus hot zone
Simon Dumenco
‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit
Simon Dumenco
‘A part of America died on January 6th,’ says The New Yorker’s cover artist
Simon Dumenco
Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video

From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video
Watch James Corden's epic ‘Les Misérables’ spoof to mark Trump’s exit

Watch James Corden's epic ‘Les Misérables’ spoof to mark Trump’s exit
‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit

‘A Weight Lifted’: The New Yorker depicts Trump’s exit
Why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s moving pro-Democracy video works so brilliantly

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s moving pro-Democracy video works so brilliantly
‘A part of America died on January 6th,’ says The New Yorker’s cover artist

‘A part of America died on January 6th,’ says The New Yorker’s cover artist
Watch The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ video

Watch The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ video
Inside the $700 million ad battle for the U.S. Senate

Inside the $700 million ad battle for the U.S. Senate
Watch The Lincoln Project ‘Traitor’ ad that uses audio of Trump’s stunning call to Georgia’s secretary of state

Watch The Lincoln Project ‘Traitor’ ad that uses audio of Trump’s stunning call to Georgia’s secretary of state