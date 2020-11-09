Campaign Trail

Watch Rudy Giuliani, pro bono PR man for a Philly landscaping firm, hype a cigar store in an actual commercial

(He’s also available to promote porn shops and crematoriums)
By Simon Dumenco. Published on November 09, 2020.
Credit: ‘Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is turning out to be quite the pitchman. In addition to doing pro bono PR for random Philadelphia businesses (see: “Trump Team Holds News Conference Outside Drab Landscaping Firm, Next to Adult Bookstore,” per Slate, and “Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where Rudy Giuliani held a bizarre postelection press conference, is now selling merchandise to cash in,” per Business Insider), the former New York City mayor also is game to do outright commercials.

Hat tip to Richard Hall, a journalist covering American politics for Britain’s The Independent, for noting an ... incongruous moment in the latest episode of “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense” podcast. (We should note, however, that jarring moments are entirely on-brand for Giuliani, which makes such incongruity totally congruous.)






 

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

