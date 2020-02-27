CMO Strategy

Bush’s Beans hires Kevin from ‘The Office’ to make his famous chili

Brian Baumgartner stars in a video, channeling his character Kevin Malone
By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 27, 2020.
Credit: Bush's

Bush’s Beans hired Kevin from “The Office” to make chili for national chili day and yes, some spilling is involved.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on “The Office,” appears in a Bush’s Beans video released for the so-called holiday of National Chili Day, which falls on Feb. 27. 

Fans of “The Office” likely recall Baumgartner’s character bringing a giant pot of Kevin’s famous chili to work in one episode. As Kevin described his painstaking process in a voiceover, he dropped the pot, splattering chili all over the floor, then tried to scoop it up using supplies from the nearby receptionist’s desk, ultimately slipping as his character is heard saying “it’s probably the thing I do best.”

Beans were not one of the ingredients Kevin mentioned in the scene, which first aired in 2009 and lives on in GIFs and memes. But Baumgartner is now promoting a recipe that includes cans of Bush’s beans. And instead of being called Kevin’s famous chili, this one is called Brian’s famous chili

“Listen, we can debate all day about what makes a good chili recipe, but everyone knows it's the beans. You have to start with the best. For me, it's Bush’s,” Baumgartner said in a statement.

Edelman is the lead agency, collaborating with Carmichael Lynch, which was recently named the new creative agency for Bush’s.

Baumgartner is the latest star of “The Office” to star in a food-related marketing campaign. Phyllis Smith appeared in a Panera video about Bistro French Onion soup that debuted in January, weeks before Rainn Wilson’s star turn in Little Caesar’s Super Bowl spot

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

