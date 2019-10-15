Dunkin' U.S. CMO Tony Weisman is leaving the company
Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman plans to leave the coffee-and-doughnut chain as of Dec. 1.
Weisman, who joined Dunkin’ in September 2017, oversaw a variety of changes there, including hiring BBDO Worldwide as creative agency of record, awarding its media business to Publicis Groupe, dropping the word "Donuts" from the chain’s moniker and introducing products including updated espresso-based drinks.
Until Dunkin’ appoints a new CMO, the brand’s marketing team will report to Dave Hoffmann, who serves as CEO of parent company Dunkin' Brands and as the president of the Dunkin’ U.S. business.
Weisman has agreed to assist in the brand’s search for a new top marketer, Dunkin’ said in a statement.
"I am tremendously proud of all we have accomplished at Dunkin' over the past two years and proud to have been part of this incredible brand at this point in its history," Weisman said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with this management team, our strong marketing team and a great group of franchisees. I have been a passionate Dunkin' fan my entire life and will continue to be a loyal customer as I move on to my next opportunity."
Dunkin’ and Weisman could not immediately be reached for further details on his plans.
Weisman “has assembled a highly talented marketing and culinary team, and an award-winning group of outside creative agencies,” Hoffmann said in a statement. "Tony has been a great business partner to me and the rest of the leadership team, and we wish him all the best with his next endeavor."
Before joining Dunkin', Weisman spent years on the agency side. At DigitasLBi, his roles included serving as CEO of DigitasLBi North America. He was previously CMO of DraftFCB Chicago and held management roles at Leo Burnett.
Earlier this month, Weisman took the stage at the Association of National Advertisers’ “Masters of Marketing” conference with a speech entitled “The Power of Love at Dunkin’.” At the conference, Weisman's affinity for the Dunkin’ brand was so pronounced that he wore a Dunkin’ lapel pin and a pair of Dunkin’-branded Saucony sneakers, which can be spotted during this video interview with Ad Age in which he discussed dropping "Donuts" from the brand name.