CMO Strategy

GM and Ford North American plants to shutter through March 30 in response to coronavirus

Ford had already pulled its vehicle advertising
By Michael Martinez. Published on March 18, 2020.
Credit: Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. and General Motors said that all manufacturing sites in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will close through at least March 30 as the automakers battle the coronavirus pandemic. 

GM said it will begin cutting production today in a cadence. Ford has already pulled its national vehicle advertising in favor of a coronavirus response campaign from Wieden & Kennedy New York.

“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe—even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America, said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times, we’re exploring unique and creative solutions to support our workforce, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities.”

Ford said it would work with the UAW on plans to restart production. 

“Today’s action is the prudent thing to do. By taking a shutdown and working through next steps, we protect UAW members, their families and the community,” Rory Gamble, president of the UAW, said in a statement. “We have time to review best practices when the plants reopen, and we prevent the possible spread of this pandemic. We commend Ford for working with us and taking this bold step.”

Earlier Wednesday, a source told Automotive News that the Detroit 3 automakers have agreedto shut down their U.S. manufacturing facilities due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

FCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Michael Martinez is a reporter for Automotive News


 

