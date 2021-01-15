CMO Strategy

LeBron James parts ways with Coca-Cola, poised to back PepsiCo brands

The star endorser had been with Coke since 2003
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 15, 2021.
Lebron James Sprite commercial which aired during the holidays.

Credit: Sprite; The Coca-Cola Company

LeBron James is parting ways with Coca Cola Co. and is poised to back rival brands from PepsiCo, according to a report.

The National Basketball Association star and coveted endorser will align with Mtn Dew’s forthcoming “Rise Energy” line, Front Office Sports reported today.

Coca-Cola, in a statement shared with Ad Age, confirmed it was ending its longstanding relationship with James. “LeBron’s contract came up at a time when both he and The Coca-Cola Company were actively reviewing all of its resources to make sure it was investing in places that ensured long-term growth. After many discussions with Lebron and his team, we mutually agreed to part ways,” the company stated.

PepsiCo representatives did not immediately return email requests for comment.

Coca-Cola is in the midst of a marketing overhaul that includes putting every ad and media agency account into review. Earlier today, Ad Age reported that the beverage giant would sit out the Super Bowl for only the second time since 2006.

A person familiar with the matter told Ad Age that James’ deal could extend to trademark Pepsi-Cola. James has been with Coke since 2003, when he was 18 years old, and has frequently been involved in advertising for Coke-owned Sprite, often in ads created by Wieden+Kennedy. 

PepsiCo took over from Coca-Cola Co. as an NBA sponsor in 2015.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

