Oreo's new customizable cookies generate buzz among fans ... and other brands
For those tired of waiting for seasonal packs of Oreos, the Mondelēz cookie brand is getting crafty for you. For the first time, Oreo is allowing its cookie lovers to order their own customized cookies, just in time for the holidays.
Through an online experience called OREOiD, people can choose their own crème colors, decorate their cookies with sprinkles or fudge and even top their chocolate treats with photos or messages.
The brand shared the new experience to its social channels on Thursday with a video that shows a range of combinations highlighting people’s creativity. We see a cookie reading “Happy Birthday!” and a series of cookies with photos from special occasions: A girl is dressed up for Halloween, a woman is graduating, a couple poses for their marriage photo and a dog sports reindeer antlers.
The online experience lets people choose to simply fill cookies with a different crème filling or go all the way and deck them out with a “customize everything option.” Either way, people can choose to package their creations in black or white boxes.
For the filing option, visitors can choose from eight different crème colors that go beyond the typical rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink or white. They can purchase 20 two-count packs of cookies at $2.50 each, five eight-count boxes for $8.95 each or a set of 24 cookies for $19.95.
The customize everything option allows people to not only choose different crème colors, but also decide to dip cookies in white or classic fudge, add sprinkles and a photo or text to the top of their cookies. Visitors can purchase 20 two-count packs at $2.50 each, 20 one-count boxes for $3.50 each, five four-count boxes for $10.95 each, 12-count boxes for $29.95 or 24-count boxes for $52.95.
The idea and execution come from Oreo’s in-house team and ties into the brand’s current “Stay Playful” campaign. Although this is a holiday push, there are no plans to take down the experience once the holidays are over.
“The OREOiD platform provides the opportunity to combine the playfulness of our cookie and the imagination of our fans,” said Oreo Brand Manager Olympia Portale, in a statement. “We’re so excited to unveil this new customized experience for our fans to engage with Oreo on a whole new level, just in time for the gift-giving season.”
Fans are finding the option a sweet choice. "I am so doing this for my daughter's birthday," tweeted one person. Even brands showed their excitement on Twitter.
Meanwhile, another Mondelēz brand has a marketing push for the holiday season. Ritz has a new holiday campaign focused on inclusion. “The holidays are about spending time with family, whether it’s the one you’re born into or the one you make,” says the narrator of new 30 and 60-second spots from The Martin Agency.