The Week Ahead: Cannes and ANA Masters of Marketing go virtual
Taking a look at some key happenings this week.
Oct. 19
It’s the middle of October, so everyone knows what that means: Time for Cannes. That’s right, the Cannes Lions is hosting an online event far removed from the beaches of France in summer. The live online event starts today with a five-day agenda filled with talk from the ad world.
Oct. 20
Snapchat reports third-quarter earnings in a conference call with executives at 5 p.m. EDT. It is the first major U.S. social media platform to report, giving industry watchers their first glimpse into how the digital ad market fared during a volatile period, covering July through September.
Netflix delivers its third-quarter results, accompanied by a videoconference starring co-CEO Ted Sarandos at 6 p.m. EDT. It will provide updates into how its subscription business is doing during the pandemic and amid the streaming wars. Also, investors will get their first chance to see if the outrage from the summer release of the foreign-language film “Cuties,” had any impact.
Oct. 21
The Association of National Advertisers’ Masters of Marketing conference, being held virtually rather than in Orlando, runs today through Friday.
WSJ TechLive closes out three days of speakers and panels talking with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at 2:30 p.m. ET. WSJ will also be talking with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, fresh off his company’s earnings report.
Oct. 22
Adobe Max, the creativity conference, ends today. The event is virtual this year, and featured speakers like Conan O’Brien, and Ava DuVernay and Zendaya. The conference is free and online, opening with keynote addresses at 12 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Wednesday and today.
Oct. 23
Bloomin’ Brands, whose holdings include Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill, reports earnings. Its restaurants have relied more on delivery during the pandemic as it closed dining rooms and then reopened with limited-capacity restrictions in place. In mid-July, same-stores sales were down nearly 19% across its chains.