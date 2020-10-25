CMO Strategy

The Week Ahead: Kellogg, Kraft Heinz and Under Armour give business updates

A look at some of the happenings over the next five days of interest to marketers, agencies and media players
By Ad Age Staff. Published on October 25, 2020.
Kellogg will post quarterly results on Thursday.

Credit: Bloomberg

Oct. 26

It is the 300th day of the year—and 2020 can’t end soon enough.

Oct. 27

WSL, the retail strategy firm, hosts a webinar on supporting African American entrepreneurship. The hour-long session includes Angel Beasley, merchandise director of specialty hair at Walmart, and Erica Culpepper, general manager at L’Oréal Multicultural Beauty.

Ad Age’s Town Hall at 11 a.m. EDT brings together leaders in multicultural marketing to delve into the debate around general market versus multicultural, how to authentically target these audiences and why it’s so important to get it right. 

Oct. 28

Ad Age Remotely hosts McCann’s new CEO Bill Kolb at 11:30 a.m. EDT. He will discuss the new role, how the agency has been navigating the pandemic and efforts around diversity and inclusion. 

Oct. 29

Quarterly results from Kellogg Co. and Kraft Heinz will show how well the broader U.S. food industry is holding onto consumers who stocked up on boxes of cereal, macaroni and other packaged foods early in the pandemic.

Oct. 30

Under Armour reports third-quarter earnings. Though the company has seen an uptick in e-commerce and also a boost from its face mask for sports, the brand has said revenue could fall in the back half of 2020, including during the holiday period, because of the continuing pandemic and its pressure on both the supply chain and sales.

