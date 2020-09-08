The Week Ahead: The NFL season kicks off and AdColor goes virtual
Sept. 8
AdColor 2020 begins today and runs through Sept. 10. The lineup for this year’s conference, held virtually, includes Wyclef Jean, comedian Aida Rodriguez and industry players including Angela Logan, AT&T’s director of marketing for consumer/entertainment; Brittany Johnson, creative strategist at Facebook; and Danielle Lee, chief fan officer at the National Basketball Association.
Sept. 9
Video game retailer GameStop reports earnings. While gaming has surged during the pandemic, the retailer has not benefited because it relies on in-person selling. “It seems consumers don't have much use for a brick-and-mortar video game middleman anymore,” reports The Motley Fool.
Sept. 10
The National Football League begins what will be the most unique season in its history when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans in a game carried by NBC. There will be fans in the stands—a rarity in the sports world this year—but the Chiefs capped the capacity at Arrowhead to 22 percent of normal. Other teams are not letting anyone in. Sporting News has a team-by-team breakdown here.
Peloton reports fourth quarter earnings. The brand has been on a tear as more consumers turn to at-home fitness. In its most recent quarter, Peloton said it pulled back on marketing due to increased sales and word-of-mouth opportunities; the brand also recently hired a new top marketer. Analysts will be watching to see if the hot streak continues.
D&AD announces its Black Pencil winners at a virtual ceremony live streamed via the D&AD website at 1pm ET. The ceremony will also include the President’s Award honoring an industry person whose contribution has been inspirational.
Sept. 11
It’s a green light for New York Fashion Week, which will have a truncated schedule starting Sept. 13 and ending Sept. 17. Many designers have opted for outdoor events, which cannot exceed 50 attendees, per New York social distancing guidelines. Several fashion houses are also pursuing digital experiences.
It is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, but memorial events will be different this year because of COVID-19. Victim’s family members will not read names of their loved ones at the annual ceremony in Manhattan. Instead organizers will play a recording of past name-readings. Also, the usual vertical beams of light will not be used near ground zero.