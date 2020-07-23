CMO Strategy

When the NBA restarts in Orlando, live screens of fans will replace empty seats

Michelob Ultra-sponsored remote courtside experience is among the programs the league is deploying to help re-create in-arena viewing
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Credit: Michelob Ultra

The National Basketball Association is planning to replace fan-less stands with high-tech programs designed to virtually connect fans with game action when the league restarts its season next week in Orlando. 

The initiative gives the league a new way to satisfy sponsors that are challenged to get value from deals that normally rely on in-person experiences. For instance, Anheuser-Busch InBev today teased a program called “Michelob Ultra Courtside,” which it describes in a press release as “a digital experience that allows fans to appear virtually inside the arena and share in the excitement of the game.” 

The brand did not provide details, but people familiar with the program say it will involve placing life-size screens courtside along the baseline. Fans, selected via a sweepstakes, will log onto a portal from home where they can access a unique feed of the game, unlike the regular feed viewers will watch on TV. FCB New York worked on the program for the brewer.

“Michelob Ultra Courtside is a truly groundbreaking virtual fan experience that will not only bring the energy of the fans to the game, but also bring the athletes closer to the fans,” Ricardo Marques, VP marketing for Michelob Ultra, said in a statement. 

The NBA is expected to detail other programs next week.

The initiative shows the lengths sports leagues and brands are taking to add some excitement to otherwise dull environments, with games being played in empty stadiums and arenas. Some brands are trying to re-create stadium environments at home or in bars. 

Buffalo Wild Wings has hired well-known baseball beer vendors to sling beers inside some of its restaurants. “Fancy” Clancy Haskett will show up at the Washington, D.C. Buffalo Wild Wings, for instance, instead of his regular “home” at Baltimore’s Camden Yards. The chain even hired accomplished organist Matthew Van Hoose to play the organ at its restaurant near the Washington Nationals ballpark in an attempt to recreate the familiar in-stadium music. Buffalo Wild Wings, which has rules that keep patrons six feet apart inside its restaurants, released a new ad debuting tonight during the Major League Baseball opener on ESPN featuring the Yankees vs. the Nationals. The spot, called “We Need Sports. Sports Need Us” is from The Martin Agency.

Related articles
Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return
Adrianne Pasquarelli
‘This isn’t the same NBA, it’s a whole new game,’ says actress Issa Rae in ad touting the league’s return
E.J. Schultz
Top ad lawyer on how COVID is changing sponsorship deals and what to look for if the Dems take control of the FTC
E.J. Schultz

Michelob Ultra’s NBA marketing includes a new ad from Wieden+Kennedy New York featuring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He is shown packing his bags for Orlando, where the league will play the remainder of its season at ESPN’s Wide World Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. The venue is part of the Orlando “bubble” that the NBA established to keep players confined in a single location in an attempt to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk.

AB InBev is a longtime NBA sponsor. The brewer has used Budweiser as its lead NBA brand but has now swapped in Ultra.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Macy's banks on back-to-school success to revive lagging sales

Macy's banks on back-to-school success to revive lagging sales
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return

Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return
‘This isn’t the same NBA, it’s a whole new game,’ says actress Issa Rae in ad touting the league’s return

‘This isn’t the same NBA, it’s a whole new game,’ says actress Issa Rae in ad touting the league’s return
Walmart will close for Thanksgiving, ratcheting down holiday expectations

Walmart will close for Thanksgiving, ratcheting down holiday expectations
Coca-Cola to cut ‘zombie’ brands in move to focus on fewer products, more efficient marketing

Coca-Cola to cut ‘zombie’ brands in move to focus on fewer products, more efficient marketing

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone